At Terreton, senior Jordi Holdaway had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the West Jefferson High School girls basketball team’s 50-38 nonconference win over Malad.
The Panthers led 28-24 at halftime before outscoring the Dragons 22-14 in the second half in the latest meeting between two teams who played in last year’s 2A state tournament.
“Jordi Holdaway, she was just everywhere tonight,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “She was big.”
Kynlee Newman added seven points for West Jefferson (2-1), which is off until a Nov. 29 game at Challis.
WEST JEFFERSON 50, MALAD 38
Malad 8 16 5 9—38
West Jefferson 11 17 12 10—50
MALAD (38)—Hundell 2, Tripp 5, Peterson 3, Hannah 4, Simpson 20, Hubbard 4. FG: 11. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 2 (Hannah 1, Simpson 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (50)—Mallory Barzee 2, Abbi Williams 2, Kynlee Newman 7, Makiah Rogers 4, Tyra Pancheri 2, Saige Moss 6, Taneal Wright 1, Jordi Holdaway 26. FG: 18. FT: 8-21. 3-pointers: 2 (Newman 1, Holdaway 1). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 42, RIGBY 29: At Rigby, Bonneville went 19-for-22 from the free throw line en route to a 42-29 win over former conference opponent Rigby.
The Bees led 16-9 at halftime and 25-15 after three quarters.
“They got to the line a lot and we did not,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “It was like a seven-point game the whole time.”
Sadie Lott had 14 points while Sydnee Hunt added nine for Bonneville (3-0), which is off until a Nov. 27 game at Idaho Falls. Tylie Jones had 12 points and Ruby Murdock added seven for Rigby (2-1), which plays Tuesday at Hillcrest.
BONNEVLLE 42, RIGBY 29
Bonneville 10 6 9 17—42
Rigby 7 2 6 14—29
BONNEVILLE (42)—Sadie Lott 14, Maunayia Harrigfeld 1, Brooklyn Cunningham 2, Naya Harrigfeld 8, Saige Leishman 8, Sydnee Hunt 9. FG: 11. FT: 19-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Hunt). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (29)—Ruby Murdock 7, Kenadee French 2, Tylie Jones 12, Emma Shippen 2, Brindy Shipper 2, Mateya Mobley 4. FG: 11. FT: 4-5. 3-pointers: 3 (Jones 2, Murdock 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Summer Dabell.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, SKYLINE 57: At Skyline, Thunder Ridge edged Skyline for a nonconference win.
Skyline led 27-26 at halftime before Thunder Ridge scored 20 points in the third quarter to go ahead 46-39. The game featured 44 fouls and a combined 50 trips to the free throw line.
“A couple breakdowns changed this game,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “We started the game with four turnovers in a row. Just young mistakes.”
Mattie Olson had 16 points and Macy Olson had 10 for Skyline (2-2), which hosts Soda Springs on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 61, SKYLINE 57
Thunder Ridge 15 11 20 15 — 61
Skyline 10 17 13 17 — 57
THUNDER RIDGE (61) — John 11, Furniss 2, Davenport 25, Ottley 10, Turnage 10, Smith 3. FG: 21. FT: 17-25. 3-pointers: 2 (Davenport 2). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Furniss.
SKYLINE (57) — Drew Chapman 8, Kalli Miller 3, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzy Bialas 7, Annalise Cheret 9, Macy Olson 10, Mattie Olson 16. FG: 20. FT: 14-25. 3-pointers: 3 (Chapman 1, Miller 1, Bialas 1). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 48, IDAHO FALLS 26: At Idaho Falls, Madison shot 50 percent from 3-point territory in a nonconference win over the Tigers.
The Bobcats were 8-for-16 from 3, getting a 6-for-9 performance from McKell Parkinson.
“The first half, they shot from 3 really well,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. “We made some adjustments and I don’t think they made any in the second half. I like where we’re going. We’re asking a lot of our girls to learn a new system in 10, 12 days.”
Parkinson had 18 points while Madison Jensen and Macie Gordon each had six for Madison (1-2), which plays Tuesday at Skyline.
Olivia Hillam had eight points while Madalyn Burton had seven for Idaho Falls (0-3), which plays Tuesday at Blackfoot.
MADISON 48, IDAHO FALLS 26
Madison 18 15 6 9—48
Idaho Falls 7 5 5 9—26
MADISON (48)—McKell Parkinson 18, Madison Jensen 6, Macie Gordon 6, Tianna Orr 5, Sidney Parker 5, Jordyn Day 4, Rachel Hicks 2, Kayeli Wasden 2. FG: 16. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 8-16 (Parkinson 6-9, Jensen 1-2, Orr 1-1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (26)—Olivia Hillam 8, Madalyn Burton 7, Cassidy Sanders 3, Emma Williams 2, Kennedy Burton 2, Amber Brower 2, Kaitlin Moss 2. FG: 7. FT: 12-19. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SODA SPRINGS 45, SUGAR-SALEM 41: At Soda Springs, the Diggers were edged by the Cardinals in a nonconference clash of two small school powerhouses.
The Diggers, the defending 3A state champions, trailed the Cardinals, the defending 2A state champions, 29-16 at halftime. Sugar-Salem came alive in the second half, holding Soda Springs to single digits in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 34-30.
“It was tied up with about a minute left,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “We couldn’t have played with more heart in the second half.”
Macie Knapp and Madi Fillmore had 15 points each for Sugar-Salem (2-0), which hosts Shelley on Tuesday.
SODA SPRINGS 45, SUGAR-SALEM 41
Sugar-Salem 10 6 14 11—41
Soda Springs 17 12 5 11—45
SUGAR-SALEM (41)—Macie Knapp 15, Madi Fillmore 15, Mardee Fillore 5, Lindsey Larson 2, Sydney Bradshaw 4. FG: 14. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Knapp 2, Madi Fillmore 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Macey Fillmore.
SODA SPRINGS (45)—Gronning 11, Smith 11, Finlayson 1, Yamauchi 4, Josei Balls 1, Jori Balls 17. FG: 16. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 3 (Smith 3). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 55, ABERDEEN 34: At Aberdeen, Firth poured in 21 points in the fourth quarter and defeated Aberdeen for a nonconference win.
The Cougars, who led 34-16 at halftime, went 24-for-34 from the free throw line Friday.
“We kinda stalled a bit in the third quarter,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “I thought the fourth quarter, we were able to get back on track.”
Cook added the Cougars did a good job of finding open people and rebounding.
Abby Schiess had 16 points and Kiley Mecham added 10 for Firth (2-0), which hosts Teton on Tuesday.
FIRTH 55, ABERDEEN 34
Firth 16 18 9 21—55
Aberdeen 6 10 5 8—34
FIRTH (55)—Cassi Robbins 3, Hailey Gee 7, Kiley Mecham 10, Jocelyn Jensen 4, Hailey Barker 7, Abby Schiess 16, Jaylyn McKinnon 2, Kiley Barker 6. FG: 14. FT: 24-34. 3-pointers: 3 (H. Barker 1, K. Barker 2). Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
ABERDEEN (34)—E. Serna 10, J. Nielsen 2, Y. Ortiz 8, C. Phillips 3, Driscoll11. FG: 12. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 6 (Driscoll 3, Serna 2, Phillips 1). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Mack.
CHALLIS 41, LEADORE 19: At Leadore, Challis got points from nine players in a nonconference win over Leadore.
The Vikings led 13-6 at halftime before extending the lead to 25-13 after three.
“We held them to a lot less points than last time,” Leadore coach Richard Barany said. “It was a big improvement for us defensively.”
Erin Anderson had nine points for Challis (3-0), which hosts Mackay tonight.
Paige Ramsey had 10 points for Leadore (0-2), which is off until a Nov. 28 game at Mackay.
CHALLIS 41, LEADORE 19
Challis 9 4 12 16 — 41
Leadore 6 0 7 6 — 19
CHALLIS (41) — Erin Anderson 9, Jessi Farr 4, Syrena Zigler 2, Jazmine Rivera 4, Hannah Corrigan 6, Tessa Gregory 4, Zoe D’Orazio 5, Austyn Erickson 6, Halle Oerke 1. FG: 21. FT: 4-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Farr). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (19) — Bailey Herbst 4, Paige Ramsey 10, Danielle Girvin 4, Sydney Tomchak 1. FG: 6. FT: 6-25. 3-pointers: 1 (Ramsey). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.