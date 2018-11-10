At Skyline, the Rigby High School girls basketball team scored 33 points in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a 72-50 nonconference win over Skyline to begin the 2018-19 season.
The Trojans led 39-34 after three quarters before hot shooting took over in the fourth quarter. Tylie Jones, who had a game-high 19 points for Rigby, had a 3-pointer, two 2-pointers and four free throws in the fourth quarter.
“We gave up a lot of easy boards that we should’ve cleaned up,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “Five of their eight threes came in the fourth quarter. Tylie (Jones) had one (three) in the fourth quarter but by extending that out, it opened her getting to the lane a little better.”
Ruby Murdoch had 15 points and Mateya Mobley added 14 for Rigby (1-0), which plays Wednesday at Idaho Falls. Mattie Olson had 17 points and Annalise Cheret had 10 points for Skyline (0-1), which plays tonight at Madison.
RIGBY 72, SKYLINE 50
Rigby 14 14 11 33 — 72
Skyline 15 7 12 16 — 50
RIGBY (72) — Ruby Murdoch 15, Summer Dabell 5, French 6, Tylie Jones 19, Emma Shippen 4, Anna Fullmer 6, Shipper 3, Mateya Mobley 14. FG: 24. FT: 16-22. 3-pointers: 8 (Murdoch 1, Dabell 1, French 1, Jones 3, Fullmer 2). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Mobley, Shipper.
SKYLINE (50) — Drew Chapman 8, Kalli Miller 3, Sophia Anderson 6, Lizzy Bialas 2, Tanneyce Jensen 4, Annalise Cheret 10, Mattie Olson 17. FG: 15. FT: 17-28. 3-pointers: 4 (Chapman 2, Miller 1, Olson 1). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
TETON 37, IDAHO FALLS 32: At Idaho Falls, the Teton High School girls basketball team began the 2018-19 season with a road trip to Idaho Falls and a nonconference win over the Tigers.
Teton led 15-4 after the first quarter and 18-12 at halftime before I.F. cut the deficit to 22-20 after three quarters.
"The lead changed once or twice between the third and the fourth quarter," Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. "We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole in the first quarter, I'm sure proud of how we fought out of it. We had to start fouling. Give credit to Teton. They made their foul shots for the most part."
Cambrie Streit had 11 points and Waklee Kunz added nine for Teton (1-0), which hosts West Jefferson tonight. Kennedy Burton had 11 points and Madalyn Burton added seven for Idaho Falls (0-1), which hosts Rigby on Wednesday.
TETON 37, IDAHO FALLS 32
Teton 15 3 4 15 — 37
Idaho Falls 4 8 8 12 — 32
TETON (37) — Cambrie Streit 11, Waklee Kunz 9, Brooke Kaufman 6, Aspen Lasson 5, Annalea Brown 3, Abby Thomas 2, Janie Nelson 1. FG: 10-48. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 4-20 (W. Kunz 2-7, Streit 2-4). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (32) — Kennedy Burton 11, Madalyn Burton 7, Emma Williams 5, Cassidy Sanders 4, Olivia Hillam 3, Kennady Goddard 2. FG: 14-48. FT: 2-6. 3-pointers: 2-11 (Williams 1-2, K. Burton 1-6). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: K. Burton.
PRESTON 64, SHELLEY 49: At Preston, Shelley fell to Preston in its season opening game. No further details were available by press time.
Shelley (0-1) plays Wednesday at Bonneville.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 48, WATERSPRINGS 22: At Watersprings, the Warriors fell to Lighthouse Christian in their season opener.
The Lions built a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and led 25-12 at halftime.
“They’re pretty good on defense,” Watersprings coach John Yadon. “They dropped some 3s. We had quite a few looks, especially Joanna Hayes. They just weren’t falling.”
Yadon, whose team has eight players, said Riley Winkleman and Angie Gomez played great defense.
Hayes had 11 points while Gomez added seven for Watersprings (0-1), which is off until a Nov. 27 conference game at Sho-Ban.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 48, WATERSPRINGS 22
Lighthouse 13 12 11 12 — 48
Watersprings 0 12 5 5 — 22
LIGHTHOUSE (48) — T. Millencamp 13, L. Gomez 10, C. Gaskill 5, J. Morton 2, T. Smith 7, M. Holloway 3, A. Blakesly 8. FG: 17. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Millencamp 1, L. Gomez 2, C. Gaskill 1, M. Holloway 1). Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS (22) — Riley Winkelmann 3, Joanna Hayes 11, Angie Gomez 7, Gracie Carpenter 1. FG: 6. FT: 10-23. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Hayes.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, BEAR LAKE 43: At Montpelier, two foul shots by Olivia LeCheminant sent the South Fremont High School girls basketball team past Bear Lake 44-43 to begin the season.
The game was close throughout, with Bear Lake leading 23-22 at halftime and South Fremont leading 38-31 after three. South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said the Bears scored with 30 seconds left in the game, then LeCheminant drew a foul which led to the game-winning shots.
“They’re a really big team, really physical,” Erikson said. “It was a good first game challenge for us.”
LeCheminant had 18 points while Karlee Thueson added 10 for South Fremont (1-0), which plays Wednesday at West Jefferson.
SOUTH FREMONT 44, BEAR LAKE 43
South Fremont 14 8 16 6 — 44
Bear Lake 12 11 8 12 — 43
SOUTH FREMONT (44) — Kinley Geisler 4, Jalyssa Stoddard 2, Karlee Thueson 10, Malorie Johnson 4, Paizlee Hobbs 6, Olivia LeCheminant 18. FG: 16. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 3 (Thueson 2, Johnson 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
BEARLAKE (43) — B. Smith 2, P. Bennett 6, H. Humphries 7, J. Kelsey 10, J. Lloyd 5, C. Gunderson 10, E. McDowell 1, W. Lloyd 4. FG: 14. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 3 (Bennett 2, Humphries 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.