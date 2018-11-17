At Montpelier, Sara Boone had 15 points and made three of the Ririe High School girls basketball team's seven 3-pointers in a 53-25 nonconference road win over Bear Lake.
Ririe coach Damien Smith said the first quarter was a 'boxing match' with numerous Bulldogs on the bench with two fouls. The Bulldogs then broke open the game with a 23-point second quarter to take a 30-8 halftime lead.
"We were in the double bonus in the first quarter," Smith said. "It was a good physical test for my basketball team early in the season. Sara Boone, she carried us in the first half offensively."
Anna Boone and Maddie Johnson each added nine points for Ririe (2-1), which hosts South Fremont on Tuesday.
RIRIE 53, BEAR LAKE 25
Ririe 7 23 16 7 — 53
Bear Lake 4 4 9 8 — 25
RIRIE (53) — Maddie Johnson 9, Indee Williams 6, Kenadee Coles 2, Eden Griffith 5, Sara Boone 15, Anna Boone 9, Halley Guthrie 7. FG: 16. FT: 14-21. 3-pointers: 7 (Griffith 1, S. Boone 3, A. Boone 3). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Coles.
BEAR LAKE (25) — P. Bennett 5, H. Humphries 4, J. Kelsey 4, C. Gundersen 9, E. McDowell 3. FG: 8. FT: 9-22. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 49, BUTTE COUNTY 39: At Ashton, North Fremont scored 20 points in the second quarter and began its season with a nonconference win over Butte County.
The game featured 49 fouls, and Butte County went to the free throw line 41 times.
"Both teams kinda started out sluggish," said North Fremont coach Ben Lenz, who coached the game less than 24 hours after coaching the Huskies in the 2A football state championship versus Declo at Holt Arena. "We had a big second quarter, got a little life about us. Definitely have to get better defensively so we're not sending them to the line so many times."
Belle Beard had 21 points for Butte County (0-2), which hosts Salmon on Tuesday. Ellie Miller had 22 points for North Fremont (1-0), which hosts American Falls on Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 49, BUTTE COUNTY 39
Butte County 6 11 5 17 — 39
North Fremont 6 20 13 10 — 49
BUTTE COUNTY (39) — Vandever 2, McAfee 4, Beard 21, Hansen 6, Isham 4. FG: 10. FT: 19-41. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Kelsey Isham
NORTH FREOMONT (49) — Ellie Miller 22, Alexa Nedrow 7, Dakota Dexter 1, Kelby Dye 12, Brylie Greener 7. FG: 17. FT: 15-27. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 31. Fouled out: Gracee Litton.
CHALLIS 50, MACKAY 48: At Challis, the Vikings edged rival Mackay for a nonconference win to move to 4-0.
The game was tied 27-27 at halftime and Mackay led 36-35 after three. First-year Challis coach Kari Smith said the Vikings made some foul shots to make the score 50-48 in the fourth quarter and the Miners turned the ball over. Challis got the ball back right before the buzzer sounded.
“It was a hard fought game,” Smith said. “Mackay’s got a good team and we look forward to playing them again.
Trinity Seefried had 13 points and Remi Wojciechowski added 12 for Mackay (0-1), which plays Tuesday at Richfield.
Jessi Farr had 16 points and Jazmine Rivera added 13 for Challis, which plays Wednesday at Salmon.
CHALLIS 50, MACKAY 48
Mackay 19 8 9 12 — 48
Challis 16 11 8 15 — 50
MACKAY (48) — Remi Wojciechowski 12, Trinity Seefried 13, Riley Moore 9, Alana Christensen 3, Chloe Fullmer 7, Brenna McAffee 2. FG: 20. FT: 6-19. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (50) — Jessi Farr 16, Zoe D’Orazio 1, Hannah Corrigan 9, Jazmine Rivera 13, Erin Anderson 2, Tessa Gregory 9. FG: 18. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Farr). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.