At Driggs, the Ririe High School girls basketball team scored 30 points in the middle two quarters made and seven 3-pointers Thursday en route to a 59-34 win over Teton.
After ending the first quarter trailing 16-15, Ririe outscored Teton 14-6 in the second quarter to take a 29-18 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 45-20 after three quarters.
“They’re a 3 shooting team,” Teton coach Shon Kunz said. “I thought they had more than just two girls hit them. We played a darn good first quarter. It just seemed like we faded away. We’ve gotta be more aggressive.”
Indee Williams had 16 points (three 3s) and Anna Boone had 12 points (four 3s) for Ririe (1-1), which plays Saturday at Bear Lake.
Waklee Kunz had 11 points and Cambrie Streit added nine for Teton (2-1), which plays Tuesday at Firth.
SUGAR-SALEM 59, MARSH VALLEY 42: At Sugar City, the Diggers got 29 combined points from Mardee Fillmore (14) and Macie Knapp (15) to begin the season with a nonconference win over Marsh Valley.
Sydney Bradshaw had 10 points for Sugar-Salem, which jumped out to a 35-17 lead at half.
The Eagles made a second-half run thanks to their 3-point shooting, finishing with seven made 3-pointers.
“We didn’t give up much inside, they were making outside shots. We came out and played well in the first half,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “We let up our intensity a little bit in the third, but overall, I was satisfied with how well our first game went.”
Sugar-Salem (1-0) plays tonight at Soda Springs.