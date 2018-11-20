At Hillcrest, the Hillcrest High School girls basketball team edged Rigby for a 49-37 nonconference win in a game that had single-digit leads the entire contest.
Hillcrest, which led 28-26 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters, got the game-winning basket from Maycee Stenquist in the final second.
“It was tied up with under 40 seconds left and we started to trap them, fouled them and they missed the front end of a one-and-one,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “That took about 30 seconds. Stenquist scored at the last second on a layup.”
Ruby Murdock had 17 points and Tylie Jones added eight for Rigby (2-2), which plays Tuesday at Highland.
Stenquist had 19 points and Livia Wood had nine for Hillcrest (2-0), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 49, RIGBY 47
Rigby 17 9 12 9 — 47
Hillcrest 17 11 13 8 — 49
RIGBY (47) — Ruby Murdock 17, Summer Dabell 6, Kenadee French 2, Tylie Jones 8, Mateya Mobley 5, Briggs 2, Fullman 6. FG: 14. FT: 14-19. 3-pointers: 6 (Murdock 2, Dabell 2, Fullman 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Mobley
HILLCREST (49) — Maycee Stenquist 19, Livia Wood 9, Hallie Carlson 7, Hallie Tueller 8, Alexis Denney 2, Macey Speirs 4. FG: 21. FT: 7-15. 3-pointers: 4 (Wood 3, Carlson 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
SODA SPRINGS 45, SKYLINE 43: At Skyline, Soda Springs beat Skyline down the stretch Tuesday for its 27th consecutive win.
Down three points at halftime, Skyline went on a 9-0 run during the third quarter, but Soda Springs eventually chipped away and took the lead late thanks to 11 free throws. The defending 2A state champion Cardinals finished 11-14 from the line during the fourth.
Skyline coach Ty Keck said Soda Springs pressured early Tuesday, adding that the Grizzlies are young team learning to maintain composure late in games.
"They're a very aggressive team. They pressed a lot," Keck said. "Third quarter we went on a 9-0 run, but it was a dog fight after that. We made some critical mistakes against the press, and we're a young team that's learning."
Mattie Olson had 13 for Skyline (2-3), which hosts Madison Tuesday.
SODA SPRINGS 45, SKYLINE 43
Soda Springs 10 10 11 14 — 45
Skyline 7 10 14 12 — 43
SODA SPRINGS (45) — Gronning 21, Smith 4, Finlayson 2, Yamauchi 13, Josie Balls 2, Jori Balls 3. FG: 13. FT: 15-24. 3-pointers: 4 (Gronning 4). Total fouls: 15. fouled out: none
SKYLINE (43) — Drew Chapman 3, Sophie Anderson 9, Lizzie Bialas 5, Analisee Cheret 6, Macy Olson 5, Mattie Olson 13, Ashlen Huntsman 2. FG: 14. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 4 (Bialas 1, Mattie Olson 3). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 69, IDAHO FALLS 35: At Blackfoot, the Broncos dominated the Tigers early to move to 3-0.
Blackfoot, which led 28-18 by halftime, got a game-high 26 points from Olivia Arave. She shot 6-of-7 from beyond the arc for the Broncos, who shot 26-of-52 from the field.
"We gave Arave too many good looks," first-year Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. "She shot the lights out. She was on fire. We lost her a couple of times, we were just a little easy on her. We gotta play solid defense when we have the chance."
Olivia Hillam had seven points for Idaho Falls (0-4), which hosts Bonneville on Tuesday. Blackfoot (3-0) plays at Shelley on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 69, IDAHO FALLS 35
Idaho Falls 9 9 12 5 — 35
Blackfoot 15 23 19 12 — 69
IDAHO FALLS (35) — Olivia Hillam 7, Emma Williams 6, Kennady Goddard 5, Kennedy Burton 5, Cassidy Sanders 5, Amber Brower 2, Madalyn Burton 2, Morgan Tucker 2, Caroline Tucker 1. FG: 10. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 2 (Kennedy Burton 1, Cassidy Sanders 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (69) — Olivia Arave 26, Allie Cannon 15, Tenleigh Smith 13, Rylee Neff 7, Cassidy Cooper 2, Gracie Anderson 2, Izzy Arave 2, Hedley Humphreys 2. FG: 26. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 8 (Olivia Arave 6, Cannon 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Kristen Thomas, Gracie Andersen.
SUGAR-SALEM 63, SHELLEY 26: At Sugar City, the Diggers dominated the Russets thanks to double-digit efforts from Madi and Macey Fillmore.
Madi Fillmore finished with 18 points, which led all scorers, and Macey added 17. Sugar-Salem didn't allow a single point during the fourth quarter.
"Madi and Macey Fillmore really stepped up on both ends of the floor tonight," Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. "We really controlled the glass, as we didn't allow many second chance looks."
Sugar-Salem made 23 field goals. Shelley made six and committed 17 fouls.
Sugar-Salem (2-1) host Soda Springs next Friday. Shelley (0-4) hosts Blackfoot next Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 63, SHELLEY 26
Shelley 11 4 11 0 — 26
Sugar-Salem 16 19 18 10 — 63
SHELLEY (26) — Kidman 2, Arzola 4, Downs 11, Bedson 4, Will 2, Stoddard 3. FG: 6. FT: 13-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Downs). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none
SUGAR-SALEM (63) — Macie Knapp 5, Madi Fillmore 18, Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 6, Lindsey Larson 2, Macey Fillmore 17, Sydney Bradshaw 13. FG: 23. FT: 14-19. 3-pointers: 3 (Knapp, Madi Fillmore, Macey Fillmore). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Mardee Fillmore.
RIRIE 48, SOUTH FREMONT 37: At St. Anthony, Maddie Johnson and Indee Williams combined to score 24 points in Ririe’s nonconference win over the Cougars.
South Fremont led 12-8 after the first quarter before Ririe took a 26-18 halftime lead. The game featured 41 fouls, and South Fremont went to the free throw line 30 times.
“We didn’t make our free throw attempts and missed too many easy shots,” South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. “We had some bad turnovers in the first half that kinda got Ririe going. You can’t give a good team easy points.”
Johnson had 13 points and Williams added 11 for Ririe (3-1), which is off until a Nov. 29 home game versus Teton.
Olivia LeCheminant had a game-high 17 points and Paizlee Hobbs added six points for South Fremont (1-2), which hosts Snake River on Tuesday.
RIRIE 48, SOUTH FREMONT 37
Ririe 8 18 14 8 — 48
South Fremont 12 6 6 13— 37
RIRIE (48) — Maddie Johnson 13, Indee Williams 11, Kenadee Coles 3, Eden Griffith 3, Sara Boone 7, Anna Boone 2, Cassidy Parkinson 5, Halley Guthrie 2. FG: 16. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 3 (Williams 1, S. Boone 1, Parkinson 1). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (37) — Tyleigh Hill 2, Kinley Geisler 3, Carly Hikida 2, Karlee Thueson 5, Malorie Johnson 2, Paizlee Hobbs 6, Olivia LeCheminant 17. FG: 10. FT: 16-30. 3-pointers: 1 (Geisler). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Hobbs.
NORTH FREMONT 67, ABERDEEN 55: At Ashton, the Huskies moved to 2-0 thanks to 20-plus point efforts by Ellie Miller and Kelby Dye.
Miller finished with 25 points and Dye finished with 20, as the Huskies beat the Tigers in a barn-burner.
"Lots of offense. A lot of scoring," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "We were able to distribute and share the ball well tonight. We shot well from the fre- throw line."
The Huskies shot 26-of-37 from the line, as Aberdeen committed 25 total fouls.
North Fremont (2-0) hosts Teton on Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 67, ABERDEEN 55
Aberdeen 19 5 10 21 — 55
North Fremont 21 20 10 16 — 67
ABERDEEN (55) — Individual stats unavailable. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 5. FT: 8-16. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: Hope.
NORTH FREMONT (67) — Kennedy Bohn 2, Ellie Miller 25, Alexa Nedrow 14, Dakoda Dexter 4, Kelby Dye 20, Brylie Greener 2. FG: 19. 3-pointers: 3 (Miller). FT: 26-37. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Remi Litton.
FIRTH 54, TETON 47: At Firth, the Cougars moved to 3-0 with a nonconference win over Teton in an intense game.
Teton, which trailed 26-22 at halftime, cut the deficit to 34-33 after three quarters and finished the night with seven 3-pointers. A 20-point fourth quarter propelled Firth to the win.
“They shot the lights out,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said of Teton. “We had some clutch free throws. I was proud of the way my kids handled pressure. It was a good test for us.”
Cambrie Streit had 17 points (including three 3s) and Waklee Kunz added 14 for Teton (2-2), which plays Tuesday at North Fremont.
Hailey Gee had 16 points and Abby Schiess added 14 for Firth (3-0), which hosts Aberdeen on Tuesday.
FIRTH 54, TETON 47
Teton 13 9 11 14—47
Firth 13 13 8 20—54
TETON (47) — Waklee Kunz 14, Aspen Lasson 8, Brooke Kaufman 1, Abby Thomas 2, Cambrie Streit 17, Annalea Brown 5. FG: 18. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 7 (Streit 3, Kunz 2, Lasson 1, Brown 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Thomas.
FIRTH (54) — Cassi Robbins 4, Hailey Gee 16, Kiley Mecham 4, Piper Sullivan 2, Hailey Barker 5, Abby Schiess 14, Jaylyn McKinnon 6, Kylee Barker 3. FG: 19. FT: 14-19. 3-pointers: 2 (H. Barker 1, K. Barker 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 61, RICHFIELD 37: At Richfield, Mackay got its first win of the season in a nonconference road game at Richfield.
The Miners got a game-high 27 points from Trinity Seefried.
“In the third quarter, I was like ‘how many points does she have?’” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “She averaged just about eight points a quarter.”
Hale also commended Riley Moore, who had nine points, for her defense which held Richfield’s best player to five points.
Chloe Fullmer added 10 points for Mackay (1-1), which hosts Leadore one week from tonight.
MACKAY 61, RICHFIELD 37
Mackay 11 19 11 20—61
Richfield 4 6 15 12—37
MACKAY (61) — Remi Wojciechowski 9, Trinity Seefried 27, Riley Moore 9, Alana Christensen 4, Aspen Waslow 2, Chloe Fullmer 10.
RICHFIELD (37) — Serena K. 9, Shelby B 5, Ashley P 5, Kendall A 9, Emily P 2, Sydney W 3, Rhonda H 4.
BUTTE COUNTY 60, SALMON 14: At Arco, the Pirates got their first win in dominating fashion by beating Salmon on their home court.
Every player scored for Butte County, which outscored Salmon 39-6 during the middle frames.
"The first quarter, it was actually really close and we didn't get our game going in the second quarter," Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. "That's when we got some steals, we got into the lanes and then the girls really settled in. We played good team ball. ... It's one of those fun games where you could try out a few things we've been working on."
Belle Beard led all scorers with 24 points, including the games' only 3-pointers while Kiya McAffee added 10 points for Butte County (1-2), which plays Tuesday at Carey. Chayla Slavin had six points for Salmon (0-3), which hosts Challis one week from today.
BUTTE COUNTY 60, SALMON 14
Salmon 6 2 4 2 — 14
Butte County 11 15 24 10 — 60
SALMON (14) — Rachel Gebhardt 1, Mackay Williams 5, Faith Lafferty 2, Chayla Slavin 6. FG: 6-17. FT: 2-5. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none
BUTTE COUNTY (60) — Addy Vandever 8, Presley Wray 3, Kiya McAffee 10, Maddi Kniffen 2, Anna Knight 2, Belle Beard 24, McKenzie Gamett 3, Emilee Hansen 2, Kelsey Isham 6. FG: 25-51. FT: 8-18. 3-pointers: 2 (Beard). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.