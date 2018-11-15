At Bonneville, three players finished with double-figure scoring totals in the Bonneville High School girls basketball team’s 59-19 conference win over Shelley.
The Bees held Shelley to one point in the first quarter and led 32-5 at halftime.
“Our defense was intense enough that we were able to turn it into offensive points,” Bonneville coach Amy Wood said.
Brooklyn Cunningham and Maunayia Harrigfeld had 14 points each while Sadie Lott had 11 for Bonneville (2-0), which plays Friday at Rigby.
Avery Downs had five points to lead Shelley (0-2), which hosts Preston on Saturday.
BONNEVILLE 59, SHELLEY 19
Shelley 1 4 9 5 — 19
Bonneville 16 16 23 4 — 59
SHELLEY (19) — Kassidy Arzola 4, Avery Downs 5, Benson 4, Sydney Leal 2, Stoddard 4. FG: 6. FT: 4-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Downs). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (59) — Hannah Harker 2, Sadie Lott 11, Brooklyn Cunningham 14, Maunayia Harrigfeld 14, Sage Leishman 2, Sydnee Hunt 7, Mariah Jardine 9. FG: 18. FT: 2-6, 3-pointers: 7 (Lott 3, Cunningham 1, Harrigfeld 1, Hunt 1, Jardine 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 50, MADISON 46: At Hillcrest, the Knights beat their non-conference rival, Madison, in a defensive slugfest to open the season at 1-0.
After going up 14-0, the Knights didn’t score a basket for close to eight minutes, coach Alan Sargent said, as Maycee Stenquist led all Hillcrest scorers with 14 points. Hallie Carlson added nine.
“Our defense was phenomenal. Our first half defense was great,” Sargent said. “It’s a good win, Madison is always tough.”
Up 19-15 at half, Hillcrest eventually pulled away in the fourth by scoring 19 points.
The Knights (1-0) host Rigby Tuesday. Madison (0-2) plays at Idaho Falls Friday.
HILLCREST 50, MADISON 46
Madison 5 10 14 17 — 46
Hillcrest 14 5 12 19 — 50
MADISON (46) — Wasden 3, Day 3, Orr 2, Gordon 14, Dick 13, Parker 3, Parkinson 4. Team stats unavailable.
HILLCREST (50) — Maycee Stenquist 14, Hallie Carlson 9, Ashlyn Sargent 8, Hallie Tueller 5, Macy Speirs 8, Jaycee Weathermon 6. FG: 16. FT: 16-26. 3-pointers: 2 (Carlson 2). Fouls: 27. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE 53, MALAD 43: At Skyline, the Grizzlies beat non-conference opponent Malad at home to reach 2-1 on the year.
Mattie Olson led all scorers with 26 points, as Sophie Anderson added 12 points.
In a scrappy game, Skyline shot 13-of-29 from the free throw line. Skyline coach Ty Keck complimented his wings, as he said his team played “smart basketball” late.
“Good early season win,” Keck said. “It’s nice to string a couple wins in a row. It was a physical game and we played smart basketball.”
Malad shot 14-of-28 from the free throw line, as four total players fouled out Wednesday.
Skyline (2-1) hosts Thunder Ridge Friday in a non-conference matchup.
SKYLINE 55, MALAD 43
Malad 13 11 8 11 — 43
Skyline 11 14 16 14 — 55
MALAD (43) — Tripp 2, Peterson 1, Hannah 3, Simpson 22, Borius 2, Hubbard 13. FG: 13. FT: 14-28. 3-pointers: 2 (Simpson 1, Hubbard 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Hannah, Simpson.
SKYLINE (55) — Kalli Miller 3, Sophie Anderson 12, Lizzie Bialas 5, Tanneynce Jensen 3, Annalisee Cheret 6, Mattie Olson 26. FG: 19. FT: 13-29. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Jensen 1, Olson 3). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Cheret, Olson.
RIGBY 62, IDAHO FALLS 34: At Idaho Falls, Rigby shot 35 percent from the 3-point line in a nonconference road win over Idaho Falls.
The Trojans made nine 3s, including three from top scorer Summer Dabell (14 points). Rigby led 34-19 at halftime.
“Honestly, Rigby is a great team,” first-year coach David Vest said. “They shot the ball well. They’re well disciplined. They played well.”
Ruby Murdock had 10 points for Rigby (2-0), which hosts Bonneville on Friday.
Kaitlin Moss had eight and Kennedy Burton added six for Idaho Falls (0-2), which hosts Madison on Friday.
RIGBY 62, IDAHO FALLS 34
Rigby 13 21 16 12 — 62
Idaho Falls 7 12 7 8 — 34
RIGBY (62) — Summer Dabell 14, Ruby Murdock 10, Tylie Jones 9, Emma Shippen 9, Kenadee French 8, Mateya Mobley 7, Anna Fullmer 5. FG: 18-50. FT: 17-22. 3-pointers: 9-26 (Dabell 3-6, French 2-8, Murdock 1-2, Jones 1-5, Shippen 1-1, Fullmer 1-4). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Mobley.
IDAHO FALLS (34) — Kaitlin Moss 8, Kennedy Burton 6, Kennady Goddard 5, Emma Williams 5, Madalyn Burton 4, Cassidy Sanders 4, Olivia Hillam 2. FG: 10-35. FT: 13-27. 3-pointers: 1-6 (Williams 1-1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 36, SOUTH FREMONT 32: At Terreton, the Panthers edged the Cougars in a nonconference game both head coaches described as competitive and intense.
The Panthers led 19-14 at halftime before South Fremont cut it to 27-25 after three.
“They had about a two-to-four-point lead throughout the whole fourth quarter,” South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. “West J outhustled us in every category.”
West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said Sage Moss played solid against South Fremont post Olivia LeCheminant.
“Olivia, she’s tough,” Dixon said. “It went back and forth, nip and tuck the whole time till we pulled away in the fourth quarter.”
LeCheminant had 10 points and Paizlee Hobbs added eight for South Fremont (1-1), which hosts Ririe on Tuesday.
Jordi Holdaway had 16 points while Moss and Kynlee Newman had six points each for West Jefferson (1-1), which hosts Malad on Friday.
WEST JEFFERSON 36, SOUTH FREMONT 32
South Fremont 8 6 11 7—32
West Jefferson 10 9 8 9—36
SOUTH FREMONT (32)—Tyleigh Hill 2, Carly Hikida 5, Karlee Thueson 6, Malorie Johnson 3, Paizlee Hobbs 8, Olivia LeCheminant 10. FG: 14. FT: 4-11. 3-pointers: 2 (Hikida 1, Johnson 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (36)—Mallory Barzee 4, Jordi Holdaway 16, Kynlee Newman 6, Saige Moss 6, Taneal Wright 4. FG: 14. FT: 6-16. 3-pointers: 2 (Newman). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 59, WEST SIDE 35: At Dayton, Firth began the season with a nonconference road win over West Side.
The Cougars led 30-17 at halftime after a 19-point second quarter.
“I thought we had a little bit of first game jitters in the first quarter,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “Second quarter, we really settled down and played well. We had really good contribution from our bench. A lot of assists tonight, lots of post to post passing with Schiess and Gee.”
Hailey Gee had 20 points and Abby Schiess had 15 points for Firth (1-0), which plays Friday at Aberdeen.
FIRTH 59, WEST SIDE 35
Firth 11 19 12 17 — 59
West Side 9 8 10 8 — 35
FIRTH (59) — Cassi Robbins 4, Hailey Gee 20, Kiley Mecham 2, Piper Sullivan 2, Hailey Barker 5, Abby Schiess 15, Jaylyn McKinnon 6, Kylee Barker 5. FG: 28. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 1 (K. Barker). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
WEST SIDE (35) — Chloe Keller 2, J. Krieger 2, J. Robinson 1, J. Philips 2, C. Fuller 12, K. Knapp 8, T. Fuller 8. FG: 14. FT: 4-7. 3-ponters: 3 (Knapp 2, C. Fuller 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 51, SALMON 22: At Challis, the Challis Vikings beat Salmon 51-22 thanks to a large early lead and eight different scorers.
Leading 36-17 at halftime, the Vikings eventually cruised to victory after holding Salmon to just five second-half points.
Tessa Gregory finished with 18 points and Jazmine Rivera had 12 durin the win. The Vikings made 18 field goals and were 15-of-20 from the line.
It went really well, the girls are working hard,” Challis coach Kari Smith said. “They’re in good shape and we’re going to try and build off this win and keep moving forward for where we want to be.”
Mackay Williams lead Salmon with six points.
Challis (2-0) plays Friday at Leadore while Salmon (0-1) plays Saturday at Aberdeen.
CHALLIS 51, SALMON 22
Salmon 6 11 2 3 — 22
Challis 16 20 13 2 — 51
SALMON (22) — Rachel Gebhardt 4, Mackay Williams 6, Faith Lafferty 5, Leah Cannon 4, Chayla Slavin 3. FG: 7. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (51) — Olivia Farr 4, Jessi Farr 5, Zoe D’Orazio 2, Austyn Erickson 6, Hannah Corrigan 2, Jazmine Rivera 12, Erin Anderson 2 , Tessa Gregory 18. FG: 18. FT: 15-20. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
CAREY 43, BUTTE COUNTY 32: At Arco, a new look Butte County team fell to Carey in its season opener.
Butte County coach Carla Hansen said her team, which consists of nothing but freshmen and sophomores with the exception of one junior, had a good outing for their season opener with so many new faces.
“I thought they played gutsy and did a good job,” Hansen said.
Belle Beard had 14 points while Kelsey Isham added seven for the Pirates (0-1), which plays Saturday at North Fremont.
CAREY 43, BUTTE COUNTY 32
Carey 12 13 11 7 — 43
Butte County 5 6 14 7 — 32
CAREY (43) — S. Chavez 6, Morey 4, A. Dersas 11, K. Wood 16, K. Green 4, S. Black 2. FG: 16. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 6 (Chavez 2, K. Wood 4). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (32) — Presley Ray 2, Kiya McAffee 6, Belle Beard 14, Emily Hansen 3, Kelsey Isham 7. FG: 9. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 1 (Beard). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.