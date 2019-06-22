Chad and Brooke Coon are no strangers to the annual To Bone and Back 40-mile relay and ultra marathon, but Saturday's race provided a new experience for them.
The married couple from Ammon competed as a two-person team, completing the 40-mile course in six hours, one minute, 59 seconds. They had previously competed at To Bone and Back as members of four-person or eight-person relay teams.
On Saturday, they led all solo and two-person participants with their time. Chad ran the last leg, joined by his daughter upon rounding the corner to the parking lot of Summit Orthopaedics. They crossed the finish line together and were met by Brooke and the rest of their family.
"It's great to see your kids waiting for you," Chad said. "I was hoping to finish near six hours and that's what we got."
Chad has competed in 100-mile ultra races before while Brooke said half marathons are her cap for distance. Saturday's race fell somewhere in the middle of their distance preferences, and their post-race observations were a bit different than their initial thoughts about registering as a two-person team.
"Chad wanted to run 40 miles (initially)," Brooke said.
"This year, I was not ready to run 40 miles. I'm not sure I was ready to run 20, either," Chad said with a laugh.
Brooke ran the first five-mile leg and the two traded off after that. Chad volunteered for the second leg, which has the biggest climb of the course, but said the last leg is just as hard. Although the last leg is the flattest, it feels longer. The course, which goes from Summit Orthopaedics to the Bone Store and back, has an elevation gain of 2,075 feet. The fact that it is not for the faint of heart is what makes To Bone and Back appealing to the Coons.
"That's what I like about it," Brooke said. "It's hard, but it's a challenge."
"In a 100, I never feel like I'm racing," Chad said. "You're just trying to survive the course. This is short enough you can actually race it."
Now that they can add 'compete as a two-person team' to their lengthy list of To Bone and Back accomplishments, the Coons said they think they could split the course between themselves again. Then again, they might enjoy having company.
"We might add our daughter (to the team) next year," Brooke said.
The first 8-person teams to finish Saturday were separated by less than a minute. Zac Bright, an incoming junior at Idaho Falls High School, ran the final leg for the team called Bonnecrest Knees to give them the win in the 8-person boys high school division in 4:10:28. The next 8-person team to finish was Ultra Crazy, which clocked 4:11:06 upon completion of the last leg by Parker Galbraith. Four-person and eight-person relay teams began running at 7:30 a.m. while solo and two-person teams began running at 5:30 a.m.
Bright and Galbraith said their teams went back and forth throughout the course trading leads, setting up their tight finishes.
"They were maybe 50 to 80 meters ahead of us (at the last exchange)," Bright said. "It took me two miles to catch up to them."
Bright said Saturday was the longest race he'd competed in since January. He competed in relays as well as the 400 and 800 meters this spring in track, taking the 4A boys 800-meter state title in May. He was pleased with his 5-mile leg time of 28:24 on Saturday, an improvement from last year's To Bone and Back, and said it is a good indicator of how training is going for cross-country. He added that he enjoys the atmosphere of the 40-mile race that allows for runners from different areas and schools to team up. His 8-person team consisted of cross-country runners from Idaho Falls and Skyline who will be racing against each other in the fall.
"It's just fun getting to be around the other teams," Bright said. "It's great to hang around together before and after the race."
Galbraith's team, which won the 8-person men's division, was a bit unique in the fact that is consisted of only five members. He and Kaysen Klingler and Josh Wells completed two legs each while Stetson Moss and Kody Dalling completed one leg each. Save for incoming Thunder Ridge senior Moss, all members of Ultra Crazy were from Sugar City and had done To Bone and Back before.
"It was awesome," Moss said. "These guys are cool, so I thought I'd do it. It was fun to cheer on all my teammates."
Like Bright, incoming Sugar-Salem senior Galbraith said he enjoys the community aspect of To Bone and Back.
"The race is really hard but when its over, you can have fun," he said.
The 40-mile solo division also had new champions this year. Pocatello's David Olsen was the first solo finisher in 6:57:52 while Karla Dyroff of Idaho Falls was the first female finisher, completing the course in 9:05.27. Kyle Baldwin, a 2013 Bonneville graduate who was the overall winner in the To Bone and Back 40-mile solo divisions from 2016 to 2018, did not participate this year.
For the first time since 2015, the To Bone and Back race directors got to run part of the relay. Brett Hill and Janson Jardine, who took over as race directors in 2016 when Jardine's uncle Stan Griffiths decided to step away, both ran as part of family teams Saturday. Jardine ran the final leg for Team Jardine, which took second in the 8-person family division in 5:17:51. Taking first in the division were Jardine's cousins, Griffiths Runners, in 5:10:54. Jardine said the Griffiths always beat the Jardines at To Bone and Back, but usually by 30 to 40 minutes.
Although it made for a long day and long week to be race director and a participant, Jardine said he had to run To Bone and Back this year for sentimental reasons. This year makes 10 years since he met his wife, Hill's oldest daughter Brooke, at To Bone and Back.
"I was on my family's team and she was on a Firth team," Jardine said.
Jardine said his family has participated in To Bone and Back for as long as he can remember. He first ran on his family's team in 2003, and now he is experiencing another aspect of the annual race by helping organize it.
"My family's been doing this for at least 17 years," Janson said. "I'm really looking forward to next year and the big 30 for this race."
29th annual To Bone and Back Division winners
*complete results available at https://www.athlinks.com/event/188956/results/Event/832958/Results
40-mile solo
Male: David Olsen (Pocatello) 6:57:52
Female: Karla Dyroff (Idaho Falls) 9:05:27
Two-person relay
Team Coon (Ammon) 6:01:59
Four-person relay
Schmidt Running Inc (Idaho Falls) 4:19:28
Eight-person relay (men’s)
Ultra Crazy (Sugar City) 4:11:06
Eight-person relay (women’s)
Buns on the Run (Dubois) 6:04:01
Eight-person relay (family)
Griffiths Runners (Pleasant Grove) 5:10:54
Eight-person relay (coed)
Team WJ (Terreton) 5:10:42
Eight-person relay (high school boys)
Bonnecrest Knees 4:10:28
Eight-person relay (high school girls)
Killer Queens (Idaho Falls) 5:27:07
Eight-person relay (high school coed)
Your Mom (Idaho Falls) 5:06:52