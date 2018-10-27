As time ticked away in the fourth quarter, most of the starters for the Hillcrest High School football team were standing on the sidelines rooting for their teammates.
And with good reason.
From the first snap of their 4A state playoff game with Sandpoint, Hillcrest dominated and scored at will.
Kyle Austin set the tone with a 75-yard score on the first play from scrimmage and Oakley Hussey ran for 235 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 45-0 victory.
“We took these guys as seriously as anyone we played this season,” Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said. “We still have some things to work on, but the offense played really well. Our offensive line blocked well, but we aren’t done yet, we have more games to play.”
Hillcrest has had a run heavy squad all season. The Sandpoint coaches knew this as well, and despite putting eight or nine players on the line of scrimmage, the Knights ran wild.
After Austin’s game opening 75-yard run, Kanon Young recovered a fumble by Bulldogs running back Dillan Mitton. A little more than two minutes later, Hussey found the endzone from 19 yards out.
“When we line up in the shotgun we give ourselves lots of options,” Meyer said. “Oakley can run inside or outside and when he gets in space he is tough to stop.”
Trae Henry and Taylor Sloan added touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 10 and one yard, respectively, as the Knights racked up 263 yards rushing in the first half.
While the offense showed out in the first half, the Hillcrest defense played equally as well. Sandpoint was held to 44 first half yards and crossed midfield just twice.
“Defensively we played about as well as we could,” Meyer said. “To pitch a shutout in a playoff game is great. We defended our home field and that’s what we needed to do.”
Austin and Hussey combined for 224 of Hillcrest’s 263 first half yards. The Knights led 25-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Hussey scored on runs of 55 and 28 yards and ran for 135 yards on four carries. Sandpoint’s defense had no answer for the speed of the Knights or the size of their offensive line.
“Our line was great,” Meyer said. “They opened holes and held their blocks downfield, it was a solid performance.”
Josh Norman capped off the Hillcrest scoring just seconds into the fourth quarter with a nine-yard run.
Hillcrest recorded 499 yards rushing in the contest and threw just five passes, all of which were incomplete. Sandpoint was held to 168 yards in the game, 59 of which came in the final two plays as the running game clock was expiring.
Austin finished the night with 108 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Henry added 62 yards and a touchdown on four carries for Hillcrest (9-1), which hosts Middleton next week.