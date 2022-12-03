spud kings logo

The Spud Kings picked up their first home victory on Saturday, downing the Provo Predators 5-1.

George Goodwin scored two goals, including converting a power play in the first period, and Austin Osborn, Justin Davis, Matt Ryan each found the net.


