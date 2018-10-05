At the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, the Skyline girls and Sugar-Salem boys and girls claimed team titles in their respective races Thursday at the annual Bob Conley Invitational.
The Grizzlies claimed the varsity A team title 61-112 over Madison thanks to top 15 finishes by Sariah Harrison (second in 18:46.6), Macy Olson (fifth in 19:16) and Breanne Herrmann (11th in 20:09). Defending 4A individual state champion Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls claimed the individual title in 17:52.1 to become the seventh Idaho to break the 18-minute barrier this season.
Sugar-Salem swept varsity B team titles. The girls won 17-80 over West Side, getting top 15 finishes from all seven runners. Sarenady Price led the way with a third-place finish of 20:19.8. The boys won 31-80 over Snake River, matching the girls by getting top 15 finishes from all seven runners. Kooper Williams claimed the individual title in 16:27.8, his fifth win this season.
District 6 claimed another individual title as Thunder Ridge junior Stetson Moss won the varsity A boys race in 15:54.9, his third sub-16 time in as many races this season. The second and third place finishers also broke 16: Madison’s Spencer Stutz (personal best 15:55.5) and Pocatello’s Dallin Bird (15:56.8). Preston claimed the varsity A team title 61-91 over Madison, getting top 20 finishes from five runners.