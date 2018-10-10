The last time the Skyline High School girls soccer team won a district championship, none of the current Grizzlies were on the team.
It was 2014, and a senior-laden team sparked by two goals from Megan Aumeier defeated Hillcrest 4-0 at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex to win its first 5A District 5-6 title in five years.
Four years later at the same venue in wetter, colder conditions with a team featuring just five seniors, the No. 1 seeded Grizzlies matched that score with a 4-0 win over No. 3 Bonneville in Tuesday’s 4A District 6 championship game to claim its first district title at the 4A level.
Like 2014, two of those four goals were scored by the same senior. Bernice Chavez, who scored in the 22nd minute to give Skyline a 1-0 lead that carried into halftime, made it 2-0 by the 66th minute.
“It’s amazing,” Chavez said. “I didn’t believe we’d make it this far. We worked our butts off and we worked together to do it.”
Tuesday’s game was a battle throughout for two teams making their first district title game appearances in a while (Skyline’s last appearance was 2015 while there is no record of a previous appearance by Bonneville). As the rain continued to fall, and the temperature dropped to the point that players could see their breath, the teams matched each other shot for shot and defensive line for defensive line.
Even with the 1-0 lead entering halftime, Skyline coach Kip Archibald said it felt like it was anyone’s game.
“The last time we played Bonneville, it was a hard fought game,” Archibald said. “We knew if they got opportunities, they could play.”
Neither team was without their scoring chances to start the second half. After four saves in 15 minutes by Bonneville keeper Jazmin Barrientos — the last of which came as she used her entire body to block a shot on goal by Chavez — Chavez made it 2-0 in the 66th. Chavez’s second goal opened the gates for the Grizzlies, who extended the lead to 4-0 with goals by Emily Stuart and Katie Nawrocki within the next nine minutes. Stuart’s came in the 68th as she tapped in a ball that deflected off Barrientos and Nawrocki’s came in the 75th amid a crowd of players in the box.
“We came back stronger,” Chavez said of the second half. “We believed in ourselves. That helped us bring our intensity up.”
Both teams made numerous substitutions in the final five minutes of full time, and the Grizzlies on the sidelines kept checking the scoreboard clock. Once the whistles blew after the 80th minute, they shed their jackets and ran to embrace their teammates on the soggy pitch.
“It’s awesome,” Archibald said. “I’m just so proud of these girls. They worked so flipping hard. They earned it.”
Bonneville coach Amy Feik said the Bees built up to scoring opportunities, but unfortunately, she added, the goals did not happen. They did, however, enter Tuesday’s game focused on limiting Skyline’s chances, and she commended Barrientos for being Bonneville’s ‘player of the game.’
“Would you believe it’s only her second year on varsity,” Feik said. “Her brother went to play in college and he needed a goalie to practice on, so he taught her. She’s pretty amazing.”
Skyline (14-2-0) will face the District 4-5 No. 2 seed in the first round of the 4A state tournament Oct. 18 in Coeur d’Alene. Bonneville (10-6-3), having its first winning season in what is estimated to be 15 years, hosts No. 4 seeded Idaho Falls on Thursday for the right to advance to a state play-in game Saturday.
“Since I’ve been here, Bonneville has always been that team that crumbles under pressure,” Feik said. “This group, they’ve overcome that. They’ve maintained their composure.”