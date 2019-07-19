Jace Hanson had one at-bat for the Idaho Falls Bandits in Friday’s American Legion Double A Area C District Tournament semifinal, and he came in clutch.
The recent Hillcrest graduate hit a walkoff home run to send the Bandits past the East Idaho Rockies 7-6 and end a 10-inning slugfest. It was his sixth home run of the summer, and it advanced the Bandits to tonight’s championship game.
The Rockies hung with the Bandits the entire contest, tying the game 2-2 in the fourth and 5-5 in the sixth to force extra innings. The Rockies took a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Moki Jensen drove in Nick Fullmer with an RBI single. The Bandits responded in the bottom of the ninth when Bruer Webster scored off an error. The Rockies recorded no hits in the top of the 10th, setting up Hanson’s heroics to end the frame.
The No. 1 seeded Bandits (45-5-1) play the No. 3 seeded Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels (31-16), who defeated the No. 2 seeded Twin Falls Cowboys 7-5 in Friday’s other semifinal, at 7 p.m. tonight for the championship. Both teams have qualified for Idaho’s American Legion Double A state championship in Lewiston. The No. 5 seeded Rockies (17-25) will play No. 6 seeded Upper Valley at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 6 (10 INNINGS)
E.I. 010 112 001 0—6 9 5
I.F. 101 030 001 1—7 8 7
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Moki Jensen 5.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 7 BB; Peyton Boudrero 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Taran Clark 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Curtis Drake 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 2-6, Moki Jensen 3-5. 2B: M. Jensen. 3B: Jephson. RBI: Grady Rasmussen 2, Jephson, M. Jensen 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Paul Wilson 2.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Bruer Webster 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-3, Jaxon Sorenson 2-4. 2B: Lords 2. 3B: Sorenson. HR: Jace Hanson. RBI: Andrew Gregersen, Hanson, Randon Hostert, Lords 3. SB: Lords.