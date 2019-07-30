Rexburg's Chari Hawkins attained a personal best heptathlon score and a spot on the podium on Sunday at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, placing third with 6,230 points at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
The 2010 Madison graduate was in third through Saturday's events and finished third Sunday upon placing fifth in long jump (20 feet, 6.5 inches), sixth in javelin (140-7) and 11th in the 800 meters (two minutes, 18.85 seconds). Her score bettered her previous personal best of 6,137 from the Bedford England Combined Events Championship in May, 2018, when she competed for the University of Bath, and is the third time in her career she has surpassed 6,000 points.
While her score was shy of the qualifying standard of 6,300 points to make Team USA for the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, in September, she still has until September 6 to reach that standard and join Erica Bougard and Kendell Williams, Nike athletes who made Team USA upon placing first and second and surpassing 6,600 points Sunday. Chari's father, retired Madison head boys basketball coach Bill Hawkins, was in Des Moines with his wife Peggy to watch Chari. He said Chari is 'really excited' about her personal best score and that there is much optimism that she could still compete in Doha.
"She came into this weekend and said, 'Dad, I think I can hit big numbers,'" he said Tuesday by phone upon returning to Idaho. "She tied her best in the hurdles. She didn’t even tie her best in everything else, but she can definitely even get a higher score. She's been working so hard."
Chari is currently living in San Diego and training with Shelia Burrell, San Diego State University head track coach and two-time Olympian in heptathlon. Bill said Chari is healthy right now, which is most important considering the two injuries she had four months ago. She pulled one hamstring at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships in March in New York and pulled the other one during a practice as outdoor season was beginning.
This caused her to take a significant portion of time off before competing in May at the 45th Hypomeeting in Götzis, Austria, where she placed 18th with 5,972 points. Bill said Chari might next compete in mid-September at the Thorpe Cup in Germany--which she previously competed in two years ago--but possibly in individual events only due to the worlds qualification deadline on Sept. 6.