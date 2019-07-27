Rexburg's Chari Hawkins is in third place through four events of heptathlon at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
The 2010 Madison graduate accumulated 3,739 points through Saturday. She was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.17 seconds, third in high jump upon clearing 1.79 meters (5.87 feet), eighth in shot put with a mark of 13.09 meters (42.94 feet) and eighth in the 200 in 24.42.
Leading heptathlon are Nike athletes Erica Bougard and Kendell Williams with 3,937 and 3,934 points, respectively, through day one. Heptathlon resumes today with long jump at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time and concludes with the 800 at 4:42 p.m. Mountain Time. The top three placers in each event final from the USATF Outdoor Championships will represent the U.S. at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in September in Doha, Qatar. Live timing results are available at https://results.usatf.org/
This is Hawkins's first appearance at USATF Outdoor Championships since 2017, when she placed seventh with 5,785 points. She surpassed 6,000 points in heptathlon twice during the 2018 season and entered this weekend with the fifth best score (6,137) among accepted heptathlon entries.