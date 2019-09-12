Six weeks after placing third with a personal-best score in heptathlon at the USA Outdoor Championships, Chari Hawkins has secured a spot on Team USA for the International Association of Athletics Federations World Athletics Championships.
The 2010 Madison graduate, five-time All-American at Utah State, and professional heptathlete, shared the news around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in an Instagram post. While this is not her first time representing Team USA--the 2015 World University Games in South Korea, the 2017 Thorpe Cup in Germany, the 2018 Pan Am Combined Championships in Canada are among her previous opportunities--this will be her first world championships. She leaves Sept. 25 for worlds, which begin Sept. 27 in Doha, Qatar. Heptathlon starts Oct. 2 and ends Oct. 3.
"I feel like this entire year has opened my eyes to what my journey is really entailing," Hawkins said Thursday evening by phone. "It’s getting to be super exciting. I can’t wait to be on the world stage with some of the best in the world in such a great stadium, feel the electricity and compete with the best and do my best at the same time."
While Hawkins, who lives and trains in San Diego under the direction of San Diego State head track coach and two-time Olympian Shelia Burrell, did attain a personal best of 6,230 points for third place at the USA Outdoor Championships in July in Des Moines, that score fell short of the automatic qualifying standard of 6,300 to make Team USA for worlds. Athletes had until Sept. 6 to reach the automatic qualifying standard for worlds if they had not already done so, and they could also reach worlds if they were ranked high enough by the IAAF. The top 24 athletes in the world in heptathlon tend to go to worlds, Hawkins said, and she is ranked 17th. Her third place finish at USA Outdoors also helped her cause. If the No. 18 heptathlete in the world won their nation's outdoor championships, that athlete would have gotten a nod for worlds over her, she said.
She received the news Wednesday morning via email from someone from the IAAF, informing her that they had contacted USA Track and Field and that she was invited to worlds.
"To be honest, there were a lot of people who got invited the day before I got invited and so there was a part of me that thought I didn't get an invitation," Hawkins said. "It was mostly a sigh of relief because I've been working really hard. Getting an invitation was really exciting. It’s been a crazy journey, but a great one."
Hawkins said she and her coach took the approach of 'train as if we're already going to Doha' ever since USA Outdoors ended. They also approached 2019 as 'playing the long game,' meaning to not get overwhelmed by setbacks like the two hamstring injuries she suffered earlier this year. She said that approach made all the difference, otherwise her workouts since USA Outdoors would have been melancholy. She is currently in week five of the eight-week training cycle for Doha she and her coach created and said the hard work has already been done.
"It was something I thought was going to happen," Hawkins said of the worlds invite. "It was in my brain. I feel like a lot of times if we think we’re not good enough for something, that it's true. I try as much as I can to say, 'You've earned this. You belong here.' One of those is definitely a better mindset than the other."
The invitation was also a big moment for her parents, Bill and Peggy Hawkins, who reside in Rexburg. They have watched her compete in person everywhere her career has taken her, and Qatar will be their newest addition to the ever-growing list of countries they have visited for a track meet. Bill, who retired as Madison head boys basketball coach following the 2017 season, said he came across a lot of good athletes in 36 years of coaching, but Chari is particularly unique.
"Chari's always had a pretty darn good work ethic and always been very coachable," Bill said Thursday evening by phone. "We knew she was gonna go D-I because she’d won so many state championships. To go pro and make a worlds team and possibly an Olympic team and compete for the USA, it’s incredible."
Chari said she counts herself 'very lucky' to have Bill and Peggy for parents, recalling a time when they watched her compete in Washington then drove through the night back to Rexburg because Bill had a basketball game to coach the next day.
"The thing that’s awesome about my parents is it wouldn't matter if I was going to a world championship in track or singing in church in college, they have always been there for me no matter what," she said. "That's what they do. I have been really been blessed with a huge support system. I’m really grateful for that."
While worlds is at the front of her mind right now, she has been working toward Tokyo 2020 for years. Now those Summer Olympics are less than a year away, and the 2020 Olympic qualifying standard for heptathlon is 6,420.
Since she first went pro in late 2015, Hawkins said she has gone from hoping to accomplish things to challenging herself, raising her expectations and pursuing progression. Four years later, her mantra is 'If I can do it, anybody can do it' and her Instagram account @_charihawkins, where she documents her career and shares training tips and motivation, has grown from a few thousand followers to 199,000.
Hawkins said her eighth-grade self, which debated quitting track after a false start in a hurdles race, hoped for an opportunity like worlds. Now she has seen the progress that made that dream a reality.
"The older I get, the more I’m realizing how grateful I am for the opportunities that have come my way," said Hawkins, who turned 28 in May. "I do get little moments where I’m like, 'Wait, what?' especially when I journey back to see how far I’ve come. It pushes me to work harder because I know me working harder is where stuff happens. Nothing happens by chance. It’s what we create for ourselves."