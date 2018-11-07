All conference teams are selected by coaches

All High Country Conference Volleyball

Co-Players of the Year: Lexi Garner, sr., Madison; Makayla Sorensen, jr. Bonneville

Coach of the Year: Meranda Maestas, Madison

First team

Sade Williams, sr., Bonneville

Charity Wilson, soph., Madison

Laurel Taylor, sr., Idaho Falls

Sadie Lott, jr., Bonneville

Sydney Leal, sr., Shelley

Chloe Miller, sr., Madison

Lexi Weaver, jr., Madison

Second team

Bailey Peterson, jr., Madison

Avery Turnage, jr., Thunder Ridge

Jaycee Weathermon, jr., Hillcrest

Paige Dixon, sr., Bonneville

Sidney Parker, soph., Madison

Alexis McMurtrey, jr., Bonneville

Brooklyn Rose, jr., Thunder Ridge

Honorable mention

Sophia Anderson, soph., Skyline; Paige Weimer, jr., Shelley; Kaitlyn Neff, jr., Blackfoot; Macy Gordon, jr., Madison; Mariah Jardine, soph., Bonneville; Taryn Chapman, soph., Skyline; Camber Kennison, soph., Hillcrest; Austyn Landon, jr., Thunder Ridge; Ashlee Cannon, jr., Hillcrest; Kristin Jones, sr., Thunder Ridge; Brenna Clyde, soph., Idaho Falls; Aubrey Hazekamp, jr., Skyline; Michaela Eldredge, sr., Blackfoot; Mateya Mobley, sr., Rigby; M.E. Gillespie, sr., Shelley; Megan McAlevy, sr., Skyline; Hallie Hufford, sr., Thunder Ridge; Josie Anderson, sr., Blackfoot; Maycie McBride, sr., Blackfoot; Summer Dabell, sr., Rigby; Kyah Henderson, jr., Blackfoot; Daidree Jarvis, sr., Hillcrest; Maddie Cook, jr., Idaho Falls; Morgan Wattenbarger, jr., Skyline; Kassidy Arzola, jr., Shelley

Tags

ADVERTISEMENT

Load comments