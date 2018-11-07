All conference teams are selected by coaches
All High Country Conference Volleyball
Co-Players of the Year: Lexi Garner, sr., Madison; Makayla Sorensen, jr. Bonneville
Coach of the Year: Meranda Maestas, Madison
First team
Sade Williams, sr., Bonneville
Charity Wilson, soph., Madison
Laurel Taylor, sr., Idaho Falls
Sadie Lott, jr., Bonneville
Sydney Leal, sr., Shelley
Chloe Miller, sr., Madison
Lexi Weaver, jr., Madison
Second team
Bailey Peterson, jr., Madison
Avery Turnage, jr., Thunder Ridge
Jaycee Weathermon, jr., Hillcrest
Paige Dixon, sr., Bonneville
Sidney Parker, soph., Madison
Alexis McMurtrey, jr., Bonneville
Brooklyn Rose, jr., Thunder Ridge
Honorable mention
Sophia Anderson, soph., Skyline; Paige Weimer, jr., Shelley; Kaitlyn Neff, jr., Blackfoot; Macy Gordon, jr., Madison; Mariah Jardine, soph., Bonneville; Taryn Chapman, soph., Skyline; Camber Kennison, soph., Hillcrest; Austyn Landon, jr., Thunder Ridge; Ashlee Cannon, jr., Hillcrest; Kristin Jones, sr., Thunder Ridge; Brenna Clyde, soph., Idaho Falls; Aubrey Hazekamp, jr., Skyline; Michaela Eldredge, sr., Blackfoot; Mateya Mobley, sr., Rigby; M.E. Gillespie, sr., Shelley; Megan McAlevy, sr., Skyline; Hallie Hufford, sr., Thunder Ridge; Josie Anderson, sr., Blackfoot; Maycie McBride, sr., Blackfoot; Summer Dabell, sr., Rigby; Kyah Henderson, jr., Blackfoot; Daidree Jarvis, sr., Hillcrest; Maddie Cook, jr., Idaho Falls; Morgan Wattenbarger, jr., Skyline; Kassidy Arzola, jr., Shelley