5A/4A HCC All-Conference Wrestling
All conference selections are voted on by coaches.
Lightweight Wrestler of the Year (98-126): Kaden Ramos, Thunder Ridge (98)
Middleweight Wrestler of the Year (132-160): Spencer Winchester, Bonneville (160)
Heavyweight Wrestler of the Year (170+): Matthew Boone, Bonneville (195)
Female Wrestler of the Year: Brigid Shannon, Idaho Falls (132)
Coaches of the Year: Thain Cashmore, Blackfoot (4A); Jake Lords, Madison (5A)
First team
Luke Moore, Blackfoot (98)
Kolton Stacey Shelley (106)
Ethan Waldron, Rigby (113)
Kayson Kenney, Idaho Falls (120)
Esai Castaneda, Blackfoot (126)
Landon Evans, Blackfoot (132)
Braxton Sorenson, Bonneville (138)
Cooper French, Bonneville (145)
Keaton Cushman, Skyline (152)
Tanner Webb, Thunder Ridge (160)
Nick Chappell, Blackfoot (170)
Cort Erickson, Bonneville (182)
Tre Clark, Madison (195)
Hector Ramirez, Bonneville (220)
Joel Bowman, Bonneville (285)
Second team
Rhope Rassmussen, Rigby (98)
Landon Abercrombie, Blackfoot (106)
Noah Ingram, Madison (113)
Justin Morris, Idaho Falls (120)
Payton Brooks, Rigby (126)
Hans Blanchard, Bonneville (132)
Daniel Andrade, Blackfoot (138)
Tyson Clark, Madison (145)
Raymond Martin, Bonneville (152)
Michael Edwards, Blackfoot (160)
Tanner French, Bonneville (170)
Jovon Howe, Idaho Falls (182)
Dominic Longoria, Blackfoot (195)
Nathan Sanders, Madison (220)
Parker Reynolds, Skyline (285)
Honorable mention
Bridger Janson, Bonneville (98); Gabe Wilcox, Madison (98); Kole Sorenson Bonneville (106); Diego Vergara, Madison (106); Gabe Terrill, Thunder Ridge (106); Taye Trautner, Blackfoot (113); Josh Benson, Madison (113); Konner McGuire, Bonneville (113); Crit Wilcox, Madison (120); Eli Abercrombie, Blackfoot (120); Melvin Bundy, Bonneville (126); Kamden Seal, Thunder Ridge (126); Cooper Andrews, Thunder Ridge (126); Gage Holt, Thunder Ridge (132); Jarom Ricks, Madison (132); Caden Hall; Thunder Ridge (132); Jaden Smith, Madison (138); Kameron Ramirez, Hillcrest (138); Austin Despain, Blackfoot (138); Justin Lance, Thunder Ridge (138); Lorenzo Luis, Hillcrest (145); Tucker Banks, Bonneville (145); Kaleb Rizzo, Thunder Ridge (145); Jacob Allred, Hillcrest (152); Hunter Stolworthy, Thunder Ridge (152); Tristan Stanton, Thunder Ridge (152); Orion Stokes, Madison (160); Garrett Roedel, Thunder Ridge (160); Nathan Undhjem, Blackfoot (160); Max Leavitt, Thunder Ridge (170); Cache Holt, Thunder (182); Payton Woodland, Blackfoot (182); Jaxon Shipper, Rigby (182); Logan Westwood, Idaho Falls (195); Kaiden Hansen, Bonneville (220); Jaren Sayer, Thunder Ridge (220); Jorge Diaz, Madison (285); Carson Johnson, Rigby (285)