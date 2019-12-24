The Snake River Valley Water Polo Club, also known as the “HEAT”, participated in its fifth tournament in its existence over the weekend in Twin Falls. The club, in its second season, came away with an undefeated record of 5-0. The HEAT bested all teams including one game against Rigby, two games against Magic Valley and two games against the Boise YMCA. Outstanding performances were turned in in all games by many players making it hard to highlight just a few.
The HEAT is midway through its season, having already played in tournaments in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and this most recent tournament in Twin Falls. The HEAT look forward to participating in the Idaho High School Club Water Polo Championship in Boise the second weekend in February.