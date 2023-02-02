Madison, riding a nine-game win streak, moved up to No. 4 in the 5A state media boys basketball poll released Thursday.
Hillcrest moved back into the No. 1 spot in 4A after falling to No. 2 following a loss to Madison. The Bobcats were influential in the 4A poll, knocking off previous unbeaten Pocatello to knock Poky back to the second slot.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem made a jump from fourth to the top spot in the poll after winning five straight, including a win over conference foe Teton. The Timberwolves dropped a spot to third.
Watersprings remained No. 5 in the 1AD2 poll.
State Media Poll
All records as of Thursday afternoon
Class 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lake City (6) 17-0 30 1
2. Mountain View 15-3 22 2
3. Owyhee 12-5 19 3
4. Madison 12-6 10 t-5
5. Coeur d'Alene 12-6 5 4
Others receiving votes: Eagle 2, Timberline 2.
Class 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Hillcrest (6) 17-1 30 2
2. Pocatello 18-1 24 1
3. Preston 14-5 16 3
4. Skyview 14-4 12 4
5. Blackfoot 11-6 8 5
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (2) 15-3 25 4
2. Bonners Ferry (3) 15-1 24 1
3. Teton 16-3 17 2
4. Snake River 14-5 13 3
5. Marsh Valley (1) 13-5 10 5
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1.
Class 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Melba (6) 17-0 30 1
2. Bear Lake 16-2 22 2
3. Kellogg 14-4 15 4
4. Cole Valley Christian 14-4 13 5
5. Ririe 13-4 6 3
Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 2, Aberdeen 1, West Jefferson 1.
Class 1A Division I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Lapwai (6) 18-0 30 1
2. Grace 14-4 19 3
3. Kamiah 14-4 15 4
4. Lakeside 9-3 12 5
5. Lighthouse Christian 13-3 9 2
Others receiving votes: Valley 3, Liberty Charter 2.
Class 1A Division II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rockland (6) 17-1 30 1
2. Kendrick 13-2 20 2
3. Richfield 15-2 18 4
4. Camas County 12-4 12 3
5. Watersprings 16-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: Council 2.
Voters: Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Joey DuBois, KPVI; Allan Steele, Post Register; Eric Moon, KIFI; John Wustrow, Idaho Press; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.
