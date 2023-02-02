Madison logo
Madison, riding a nine-game win streak, moved up to No. 4 in the 5A state media boys basketball poll released Thursday.

Hillcrest moved back into the No. 1 spot in 4A after falling to No. 2 following a loss to Madison. The Bobcats were influential in the 4A poll, knocking off previous unbeaten Pocatello to knock Poky back to the second slot.


