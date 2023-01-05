FIRST TEAM
Gavyn Cornell, senior, goalie, Blackfoot.
THE PLAYER: The senior goalkeeper led Blackfoot to a third-place finish in the 4A state tournament. Cornell also was named to the first-team all-state and second-team all-conference teams.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He is good at reading angles of the shot. He demands greatness from his defenders.”—Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
Charlie Comfort, senior, defender, Teton.
THE PLAYER: Comfort led the Timberwolves to third place in the 3A state tournament. Comfort also was named second-team all-state, and defensive player of the year in the District 6 conference in 3A.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Best player I coached against. He was strong in the air, and also a smart defender. His communication skills were good and made his team with it.”—Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem.
Jacob Llewellyn, senior, defender, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Llewellyn scored three goals and added four assists during the Diggers’ run which culminated in winning the state title in 3A. Llewellyn was named to the second-team all-state, and to the first-team all-conference.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He created many chances with his excellent free kicks. We would have not won the state title without him our team.”—Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem
Ashton Cichos, senior, defender, Madison.
THE PLAYER: Cichos was named to the all-conference first-team and led Madison to the 5A state playoffs after defeating Mountain View in a state play-in game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He is a great player and a major focus when we played them. He is fast, disciplined, and has a high soccer IQ.”—Logan Murri, Thunder Ridge
Riley Jiang, senior, defender, Idaho Falls.
THE PLAYER: Jiang was named to the all-conference first-team and part of the team that finished fourth in state. He also helped the Tigers achieve nine shutouts during the season.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He anchored and commanded our defense. He was influential in the back for us.”—Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
Adrian Trejo, junior, midfield Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: Trejo scored eight goals along with six assists, but his biggest contribution was helping keep possession of the ball 71% as a team. Also, named to first team all-state and all-conference while also helping lead the Titans to a third-place finish in state.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was a great distributor of the ball. He understood where his teammates are at.”—John Dupree, Rigby
Mason Kinghorn, senior, midfield, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Kinghorn ended the season with 12 goals and 15 assists for the Diggers. He was selected first team all-state and first-team all-conference, along with winning the state title for the Diggers.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was the engine of our midfield and was always tasked with defending the opposing team’s best player in the middle.”—Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem
Gabriel Batacan, senior, midfield, Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: Batacan was named to the all-conference first-team and helped lead Blackfoot to a third-place finish in the 4A state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He knows what to do with it before having the ball. His vision was outstanding.”— Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
Cooper Hanson, senior, midfield, Blackfoot
THE PLAYER: Hanson was named to first-team all-conference and helped lead Blackfoot to a third-place finish in the 4A state playoffs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “ He was physical and does not back down from anyone. Cooper commands the mid-field with his physical play.”—Ryan Cook, Idaho Falls
Jojo Soto, senior, forward, Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Soto was selected to the first team all-state team and also was named conference player of the year in 4A District 6. He led Idaho Falls to a fourth-place finish in the 4A state tournament.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s the one who can turn the game on its head, with some magic and a little bit of skill. Does things with the ball you cannot defend.”—Liam Pope, Blackfoot
Devin Petterson, senior, forward, Sugar-Salem
THE PLAYER: Petterson led the Diggers iwith 32 goals and added 17 assists.. He also was named all-state player of the year in 3A and in the District 6 conference. Petterson also led the Diggers to back-to-back state titles.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Devin is the fastest player I’ve seen. He glides with the ball, but with speed. Uses his talent to full effort.” —Scott Terry, Sugar-Salem.
SECOND TEAM
Goalie: Andre Castaneda, junior, Thunder Ridge
Defenders: Owen Boyle, sophomore, Thunder Ridge; Cody Parkinson, junior, Sugar-Salem; Caedon Gammon, junior, Hillcrest; Eli Hendrix, junior, Bonneville.
Midfielders: Jon Bredal, senior, Teton; Marco Acosta, junior, Thunder Ridge; Thomas Endsley, senior, Hillcrest; Corey Bidstrup, senior, Idaho Falls
Forwards: Cort Stoddard, senior, Sugar-Salem; Tyler Thompson, senior, Thunder Ridge
HONORABLE MENTION
Andrew Abeyta, senior, Rigby; Aidan Bruce, junior, Shelley; Bode Cader, junior, Teton; Carlos Carmona, senior, Thunder Ridge; Gustavo Carranza, senior, Firth; Daniel Chavez, freshman, Shelley; Jacob Collins, junior, Teton; Danny Crandall, senior, Shelley; Nate Dummar, senior, Madison; Alonso Garcia, junior, Blackfoot; Tony Gutierrez, sophomore, Teton; Eli Hyde, junior, Firth; Spencer Lee, senior, Idaho Falls; Achilles Lopez, senior, Rigby; Josue Lopez, sophomore, South Fremont; Sebastian Mosquera, senior, Skyline; Sawyer Mitchell, junior, Teton; Ethen Peterson, senior, Rigby; Jared Peterson, senior, Rigby; Braden Riesner, senior, Idaho Falls; Kenny Rodriguez, senior, Idaho Falls; Oscar Sanchez Sophomore, Skyline; Zachary Stephens, junior, Hillcrest; Michael Williams, sophomore, Madison; Isaac Woodley, junior, Hillcrest.
