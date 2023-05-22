Sadie Matheson

Idaho Falls cheerleader Sadie Matheson signs with Brigham Young University as her family and friends watch.

 Courtesy Photo

The dream for Idaho Falls Sadie Matheson to be a cheerleader at Brigham Young University has come true ash Matheson will sign on to cheer for the Cougars this upcoming year.

Unlike other sports, it is not about recruiting, it is about trying out and showcasing your abilities, something Matheson was not afraid to do while trying out with 38 prospective cheerleaders.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.