Idaho Falls cheerleader Sadie Matheson signs with Brigham Young University as her family and friends watch.
The dream for Idaho Falls Sadie Matheson to be a cheerleader at Brigham Young University has come true ash Matheson will sign on to cheer for the Cougars this upcoming year.
Unlike other sports, it is not about recruiting, it is about trying out and showcasing your abilities, something Matheson was not afraid to do while trying out with 38 prospective cheerleaders.
“I had to tryout with 92 other girls where I was able to get a spot on the team,” Matheson said.
For Matheson, cheering for the Cougars became the place where she wanted to showcase her abilities as a cheerleader.
“BYU has been my dream for a while, it was cheer at BYU or stay home, and that is what we went with,” Matheson said.
The BYU cheerleader commit led the Tigers to a third-place finish overall in the 4A state cheerleading competition along with leading the Tigers to a first-place finish in stunts in state.
Matheson will pursue her major in biology.
