Armando Gonzalez, Rigby
Scott Berger, Skyline
Tyler Richins, Sugar-Salem
Winning a state title goes a long way when it comes to coaching credentials. For postseason honors, taking home the blue trophy is hard to top.
That’s what makes this year’s All-Area Coach of the Year winner unique.
Hold up your hand if you coached a state championship football team this year.
Hello, Armando Gonzalez at Rigby, Scott Berger at Skyline and Tyler Richins of Sugar-Salem.
It’s noteworthy to win a state title, but what Gonzalez, Berger and Richins have done with their programs is truly remarkable.
The Trojans, Grizzlies and Diggers have established themselves and the top teams in 5A, 4A and 3A, respectively, and there’s no sign of letting up any time soon.
For the 2022 season, there’s no way to pick just one, so we’re going with the triple winner.
Perhaps no team had more expectations than Skyline, which returned an experienced and talented lineup looking for a 3-peat state title.
Perhaps no team had more motivation than Sugar-Salem, which lost in the 2021 3A title game by one yard.
Perhaps no team had more questions to answer than Rigby, which graduated a talented class and had a new starting quarterback.
But on the final weekend, all three teams were celebrating.
The Trojans won their third state title in four years. Skyline won its third straight title and fifth in seven years, and Sugar-Salem won its fourth state championship in five years.
The one constant has been the coaches.
