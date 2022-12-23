Brinley Cannon driving to the basket

Shelley’s Brinley Cannon drives to the basket against Preston.

 Jessica Swanson Photography

SHELLEY- Buying into a new system on the basketball court takes time and effort to get used to how a coach approaches the game along with getting comfortable with a system.

For Shelley’s Brinley Cannon, her ability to buy in from the beginning along with showing her teammates how to succeed has the Russets off to a 11-1 start and atop the 4A District standings at 4-0 after an overtime win over 4A state finalist Skyline and a double-digit win over 3A champion Sugar-Salem. The fast start has the team believing it can make noise at the end of the year.


