SHELLEY- Buying into a new system on the basketball court takes time and effort to get used to how a coach approaches the game along with getting comfortable with a system.
For Shelley’s Brinley Cannon, her ability to buy in from the beginning along with showing her teammates how to succeed has the Russets off to a 11-1 start and atop the 4A District standings at 4-0 after an overtime win over 4A state finalist Skyline and a double-digit win over 3A champion Sugar-Salem. The fast start has the team believing it can make noise at the end of the year.
Cannon leads the Russets in scoring and averages double-figures in rebounds. However, Cannon has a supporting cast that also plays a team-oriented style, something Cannon is used to playing under Russets Head Coach Jessica Carlson, who has coached Cannon since eighth grade.
“Brinley is just an athlete,” Carlson said. “She works hard. That is a kid who puts up thousands of shots in the offseason, plays all-year long, loves the game, and has earned the skill set that she has,” Carlson said.
Cannon’s work ethic not only has made a positive effect as an individual but also as a team.
“We just learned to trust each other and move the ball well and see the open person,” Cannon said.
Ball movement along with teamwork has become the identity of the team and for Cannon that has been a skill that has come along with her averaging three assists per game.
“She is very good at finding her teammates and that benefits our team,” Russets point guard Mia Williams said.
Improvement is something that Cannon takes pride in and knows that a lot goes into becoming a better basketball player, and a better team.
“We just learned to trust each other and move the ball very well and see the open person. We made a lot of improvements together,” Cannon said.
With the start that Cannon and the Russets are having, one key for them has been that simplicity wins.
“We try to keep a lot of simplicity in what we do and the more simple things are, the better kids can execute,” Carlson said.
Shelley is off for the holiday break and resumes Jan. 4 at Hillcrest.
