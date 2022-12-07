Playing against an opponent within the 4A District 6 Conference is a test to know where your team stands early in the season and possibly how far the team can go in a tough conference. The Idaho Falls Tigers were able to prove that as they get the victory over the Skyline Grizzlies 77-66.
Calyn Wood lead the Tigers with 21 points. Lillee Duffin and Megan Hurst added 13 points each. Lydia Keller added 10 points. For the Grizzlies, Shay Shippen led all scorers with 22 points. Kysa Shippen scored 12 points, and Kenzie Taylor scored 11 points.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle as both teams were taking turns making runs and exchanging baskets. The Grizzlies turned a five-point deficit to lead by eight in the middle of the second quarter thanks to Taylor making the huge three to have an eight-point lead. But the Tigers showed no quit and were able to cut the lead to five at halftime.
As both teams went to the fourth quarter tied at 56, it came down to who wanted it the most and the Tigers thanks to the play by Wood and Duffin along with Emma Vollmer, who she scored nine points, her rebounding and defensive presence, allowed the Tigers to run away with the victory.
“We have been in a dogfight every game we are in. Is just a confidence thing for us mentally that we believe we can win.”, Tigers Head Coach Shane Seeley said.
“She (Emma) was fabulous tonight. Got in foul trouble in the first half. I just told her you just got to come out and play hard, play with some focus and energy and she did that. She was dialed in the second half and that’s what we need from her. “, Seeley said of Vollmer’s performance in the second half.
The Grizzlies tried to make a comeback to cut the to single digits and needed to do it with a minute to play in the game. Ultimately, Keller sealed the game with by making two free throws.
“We stop playing disciplined defense, we let them get too many easy shots, and did not box out well.”, Grizzlies Head Coach Ty Keck said.
The Tigers (5-2,2-0) will host Blackfoot on Friday, while the Grizzlies (3-3,1-1) will host Madison also on Friday.
