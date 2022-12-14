ASHTON -- It was the 2A Nuclear Conference opener for Firth and North Fremont Wednesday night and it was Huskies continuing their hot start to the season with a 35-14 win over the Cougars.
The Huskies were led by Halli Orme who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Horne was the only player in the game that scored in double figures. Josie Richardson scored eight points, with most of Richardson’s points in the paint. Alyssa Hill also scored six points in the paint as well.
Both teams in the first half were moving the ball trying to find the open teammate with the Huskies leading by double digits. By the second half, the Huskies used their size to score in the paint that ended up sealing the victory.
“And we worked the ball around and were able to get better looks for her (Richardson)," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "When they (Cougars) were packing the paint and were able to make a few."
The Cougars were led by Bridget Leslie who scored nine of the 14 points on the team. Both Payton Barney and Macie Mecham scored two points. The Cougars did lead early in the first quarter. However, the Huskies imposed their will the rest of the game.
“I thought we played tough. I thought we had a few defensive breakdowns, and North played a very good defensive game and did a very good job in taking away what we wanted to do offensively," Cougars Head Coach Sharla Cook said.
North Fremont's (9-1, 1-0) next game will be another home conference showdown vs. West Jefferson on Friday. The Cougars (4-6, 0-1) will play next Thursday at Malad.
