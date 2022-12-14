ASHTON -- It was the 2A Nuclear Conference opener for Firth and North Fremont Wednesday night and it was Huskies continuing their hot start to the season with a 35-14 win over the Cougars.

The Huskies were led by Halli Orme who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Horne was the only player in the game that scored in double figures. Josie Richardson scored eight points, with most of Richardson’s points in the paint. Alyssa Hill also scored six points in the paint as well.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.