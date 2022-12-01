SHELLEY- Teamwork is a critical skill that a team must have in order to compete at the best level possible. The Shelley Russets displayed that Thursday as they defeated Preston 74-40.
The Russets set the tone early with their passing and moving the Indians' defense to get open and great shots. Brinley Cannon led all scorers with 19 points. However, Cannon was not alone in scoring for the Russets. Graci Stevens contributed 14 points. Mia Williams also contributed 12 points along with Kaylee Packer also scoring 12 points off the bench.
“Our goal is to dictate the offensive and defensive end, so we really tried to be disciplined defensively and play a team style defense.”, Russets Head Coach Jessica Carlson said.
Early in the second quarter, the Indians tried to cut the lead as they were down 16 points. But a 10-0 by the Russets in the middle of the second quarter along with three straight makes by Williams in the third quarter sealed the win for the Russets.
Taya Tews led the Indians in scoring with 14 points. Chloe Kunz added 12 points along with Ellie Nelson scored six points.
“It was well-rounded offense,” Carlson said. "We had double digits from multiple players. Our assists were really well-played team ball. Really selfless basketball tonight," Carlson said.
The Russets (6-0) host Blackfoot Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
