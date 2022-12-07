Playing against an opponent within the 4A District 6 Conference is a test to know where your team stands early in the season and possibly how far the team can go in a tough conference. The Idaho Falls Tigers were able to prove that as they get the victory over the Skyline Grizzlies 77-66.

Calyn Wood lead the Tigers with 21 points. Lillee Duffin and Megan Hurst added 13 points each. Lydia Keller added 10 points. For the Grizzlies, Shay Shippen led all scorers with 22 points. Kysa Shippen scored 12 points, and Kenzie Taylor scored 11 points.


