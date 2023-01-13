A lot can change from one season to the next. For the Tigers girls basketball team, being able to win eight games so far and sit in third place in the district standings has the team believing it can compete. What has been the difference maker?
“The biggest thing is that we got senior leadership. They have been through the grind to try and build this program and help I.F. girls’ basketball to the next level,” Tiger head coach Shane Seeley said.
Idaho Falls finished 8-17 overall and 2-6 in conference last season. So far the Tigers are 8-8 and 3-3 in conference.
-Alan Pina/Post Register
Sugar-Salem beats Teton in rematch of state championship game
Wednesday was the rematch of the 3A girls basketball state title game between two conference rivals. It came down to the wire but Sugar-Salem came out on top 57-55. With the win over the Timberwolves, the Diggers have won two straight and lead the conference standings after their one win.
-Alan Pina/ Post Register
Key girls basketball games coming up
First place in their respective districts will be on the line next week. In 5A, the Thunder Ridge Titans will be on the road taking on the Rigby Trojans in a matchup of the two top teams in District 5-6 and a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinals. In 4A, the Shelley Russets, who enter the weekend 6-0 in conference play will travel to Blackfoot. The Broncos enter the weekend having won four games in a row. Both teams are first and second in their respective district and first place in district will be in play. Thunder Ridge and Shelley are No. 1 in the recent state media poll in 5A and 4A.
-Alan Pina/ Post Register
Wrestling showdown
The next two weekends will be a good chance for area fans to see the best of the best on the mats.
The Madison Invitational has championship-round action on Saturday, with competitors from Blackfoot, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Madison, North Fremont, Rigby, Shelley, Skyline, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, Teton, among others.
Idaho Falls and Skyline host the Tiger-Grizz meet next Friday and Saturday.
Championship matches are expected to take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at Skyline HS.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Golf signing
Hillcrest golfer Ellie Billings signed a letter of intent to play at Southern Virginia University.
Billings tied for 15th at the 4A state championships in October.
-Allan Steele/Post Register
Bulldogs rolling
The Ririe boys basketball team is off to a 10-1 start and has won nine straight entering Saturday’s conference matchup with perennial power North Fremont.
The game will likely come down to defense. Ririe leads 3A at 38.45 points allowed while the Huskies are among state leaders in scoring at 55 points per game.
