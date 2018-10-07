At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Blackfoot High School boys soccer team defeated Idaho Falls 4-3 Saturday to advance to Tuesday's 4A District 6 championship game.
Frankie Garcia gave Blackfoot a 1-0 lead at halftime, then the game became a scoring frenzy in the second half. Idaho Falls tied the game 1-1, Chris Botello put the Broncos up 2-1 then the Tigers tied the game again at 2-2. Blackfoot took a 4-2 lead off Logan Hanson and Brad Cook before I.F. cut it to 4-3 within the final eight minutes.
Saturday was the first time the Broncos had beaten the Tigers in three meetings this season. The first meeting was a scoreless draw and the second was a 2-1 loss.
"If we were going to win, it had to be this intense," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. "We were gonna have to pressure the ball. We only scored one goal in the regular season against the top two seeds, Hillcrest and I.F. We knew we were gonna have to do better than that and we were gonna have to squeeze the ball."
Junior Soto, James Harris and Jameson Lee scored for the Tigers, who got assists from Soto, Harris and Ben Christopherson.
"I asked my boys to come out and play a better second half and they did it," I.F. coach Ryan Cook said. "When you make mistakes in the district tournament, you pay for them. We'll learn from those mistakes and come ready for Skyline on Tuesday."
No. 3 Blackfoot (9-4-2) plays at No. 1 Hillcrest (13-1-3) for the title on Tuesday while No. 2 Idaho Falls (8-2-5) will host No. 4 Skyline (4-10-2) in an elimination game.
HILLCREST 7, SKYLINE 0: At Ammon, the No. 1 seeded Knights shut out No. 4 seeded Skyline to secure its spot in Tuesday's 4A District 6 championship game.
Jake Hoover scored twice and assisted on a Balor Reilly goal to give Hillcrest a 3-0 lead in the first half. Johan Hernandez (Jaxon Keller assist), Keller (unassisted), Tofik Haws (Caleb Spiers assist) and Reilly (Hoover assist) scored in the second half.
Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said the Knights passed well and trusted each other, and they anticipate a good game versus No. 3 Blackfoot on Tuesday for the title. Skyline plays Idaho Falls in an elimination game Tuesday.
"I went and watched (Blackfoot's game versus I.F.) because it started later," Ellis said. "We know it's gonna be really tough because Blackfoot seems to be improving every game. They're really dangerous with set pieces. They're playing with a lot of passion right now. We have to match that intensity."
MADISON 6, RIGBY 2: At Rexburg, the No. 1 seeded Bobcats defeated the No. 4 Trojans to reach Tuesday's 5A District 5-6 championship game in Rexburg. No further details were available by deadline.
The Bobcats (11-4-1) host Thunder Ridge in Tuesday afternoon's title game while Rigby (5-6-3) plays the same day at Highland in an elimination game.
THUNDER RIDGE 2, HIGHLAND 1: At Ammon, the No. 2 seeded Titans defeated No. 3 Highland to reach their first district title game in their first season as a program. No further details were available by deadline.
Thunder Ridge (8-4-1) plays Tuesday at Madison while Highland hosts Rigby the same day in an elimination game.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 2, HILLCREST 1: At Ammon, No. 3 seeded Bonneville defeated No. 2 Hillcrest to reach Tuesday's 4A District 6 championship game.
Shaylee Dye scored 51 seconds into the game off a cross in front of the goal from Magan Herbst and Marie Bortne scored later in the first half to make it 2-0 at halftime. Hillcrest made it a one goal game in the second half, but Bonneville coach Amy Feik said the Bees held the Knights from getting an equalizer.
"Today they really wanted the win and it showed," Feik said in an email. "The girls knew they could win and they went out there confident and energized."
Bonneville (10-5-3) will play No. 1 seeded Skyline (13-2-0) for the title Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex while Hillcrest (10-6-1) hosts No. 4 seeded Idaho Falls (5-10-0) in an elimination game the same day.
SKYLINE 5, IDAHO FALLS 1: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Bernice Chavez had a hat trick for the Grizzlies to help send them to Tuesday's 4A District 6 championship game.
Chavez scored in the 17th (Katie Nawrocki assist), 25th minute (penalty kick) and 28th minute (Brea Danklefsen assist). Danklefsen added another first half goal for Skyline, scoring in the 39th minute off a Teresa Ledezma assist, and Sydnie Clark scored Skyline's final goal in the 46th minute unassisted. The win keeps the Grizzlies undefeated versus conference opponents this season.
I.F.'s Spencer Perry scored off a Kennedy Robertson assist to tie the game at 1-1 in the 24th minute.
Skyline plays No. 3 Bonneville for the title Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex while No. 4 Idaho Falls plays No. 2 Hillcrest in an elimination game the same day.
MADISON 10, RIGBY 1: At Rexburg, the No. 1 seeded Bobcats defeated the Trojans to move on to Tuesday's 5A District 5-6 championship game.
Zabree Clark had four goals, Annalise Brunson had two goals and three assists and Sydney Thueson had two goals. Breckley Birch and Lizzy Gehmlich each had one goal, Hannah Bolingbroke had two assists and Kelly Miles, Lacey Little and Gehmlich had one assist each.
The Bobcats will play Highland for the championship Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at Madison High School's football stadium. The game will take place following the 5A District 5-6 boys title game at the same field.
Madison (14-1-1) enters Tuesday as two-time defending 5A District 5-6 girls champions.
"Highland has a very physical team," Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. "They’re young. They’ve got a lot of good athletes."
Rigby (3-11-2) will host Thunder Ridge (2-9-2) on Tuesday in an elimination game.
HIGHLAND 7, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Pocatello, the Rams shut out Thunder Ridge to reach Tuesday's 5A District 5-6 championship at Madison.
Thunder Ridge will host Rigby on Tuesday in an elimination game.
Cross-country
At Lewiston, Zach Erikson won the varsity boys individual title to lead the Idaho Falls High School boys cross-country team to the team title Saturday at the Inland Empire Challenge.
Erikson bettered his personal best of 15:09.4 set two weeks ago at the annual Bob Firman Invitational by a minute, completing the Lewis-Clark State College cross-country trail in 15:08. The Tigers won the team title 42-76 over University (Wash). Five of his teammates placed in the top 30--Mitchell Athay (fourth in 15:45), Isaac Corgatelli (ninth in 16:17), Reed Eddington (10th in 16:17), Zac Bright (21st in 16:41) and Porter Elison (30th in 16:57). Corgatelli, Bright and Elison joined Erikson in running personal bests Saturday.
The Tigers placed second in the girls team standings 29-85 to Mountain View. Six I.F. runners placed in the top 30: Emma Clarke (11th in 19:07), Sadee Atkinson (15th in 19:19), Jennalee Lewis (23rd in 19:45), Abbey Corgatelli (24th in 19:47), Hannah Kohler (25th in 19:47) and Madi Mary (26th in 19:50). Clarke, Atkinson, Lewis, Kohler and Corgatelli all ran personal bests.
Inland Empire Challenge
Saturday at Lewis-Clark State College XC Trail, Lewiston
Complete results at http://connect.lcsc.edu/crosscountry/inlandempireklassic.html
Girls
Team scores: 1. Mountain View 29; 2. Idaho Falls 85; 3. Coeur D’Alene 109; 4. Post Falls 123; 5. Cole Valley Christian 169; 6. Timberlake 193; 7. Sandpoint 197; 8. Nampa 217; 9. Moscow 219; 10. Lake City 252; 11. McCall-Donnelly 285; 12. Priest River 335; 13. Troy 343; 14. Lakeland 379; 15. Logos 428; 16. Columbia 435; 17. Potlatch 503
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Lexy Halladay (MV) 17:25; 2. Lauren Forster (CDA) 17:58; 3. Sophie McManus (M-D) 18:36; 4. Samantha Wood (PF) 18:49; 5. Morgan French (MV) 18:51; 6. Adelynn Rosin (MV) 18:57; 7. Anna Ranieri (Bishop Kelly) 19:02; 8. Camryn Pritchard (MV) 19:04; 9. Sara Anewalt (Bishop Kelly) 19:05; 10. Cassandra Vasquez (Nampa) 19:05; 11. Emma Clarke (IF) 19:07; 12. Kortlyn Lowry (MV) 19:11; 13. Bailey Shanahan (PF) 19:12; 14. Angelyca Chapman (LC) 19:13; 15. Sadee Atkinson (IF) 19:19; 16. Lauren Hicke (MOS) 19:20; 17. Brooklyn Lowry (MV) 19:23; 18. Brooklyn Shell (CDA) 19:27; 19. Keelin Stweart (CVC) 19:30; 20. Keely Wolf (Gooding) 19:42
Boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 42; 2. University (Wash.) 76; 3. Mountain View 84; 4. Sandpoint 87; 5. Bishop Kelly 159; 6. Columbia 215; 7. Lewiston 231; 8. Lake City 238; 9. Cole Valley Christian 250; 10. Moscow 321; 11. Post Falls 347; 12. McCall-Donnelly 369; 13. Logos 393; 14. Timberlake 397; 15. Coeur d’Alene 398; 16. Priest River 457; 17. Bonners Ferry 476; 18. Lakeland 512; 19. Nampa 519; 20. Clearwater Valley-Kamiah 532; 21. Coeur d’Alene Charter 533; 22. Tekoa-Rosalia 540; 23. Troy 609; 24. Potlatch 726
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Zach Erikson (IF) 15:08; 2. Nicholas Russell (BK) 15:11; 3. Jacob Easton (UNI) 15:34; 4. Mitchell Athay (IF) 15:45; 5. Caleb Hamblin (Liberty Charter) 15:50; 6. Drew Roberts (UNI) 16:04; 7. Ian Barville (UNI) 16:05; 8. Cooper Carlson (MV) 16:06; 9. Isaac Corgatelli (IF) 16:17; 10. Reed Eddington (IF) 16:17; 11. Jett Lucas (SAND) 16:18; 12. Nikolai Braedt (SAND) 16:19; 13. Gavin Merritt (Tekoa-Rosalia) 16:22; 14. Brennan Donahue (CVC) 16:24; 15. Kyler Ogden (MV) 16:28; 16. Carter Gordon (LC) 16:32; 17. Ephraim Weisz (SAND) 16:32; 18. Jesse Halladay (MV) 16:35; 19. Travis Hicks (UNI) 16:37; 20. Caden Byrer (LEW) 16:40