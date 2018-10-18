At Harriman State Park, the Sugar-Salem High School cross-country teams added an exclamation point to their second consecutive sweep of 3A District 6 team titles Wednesday.
The Diggers claimed the boys and girls team titles with perfect scores of 15. The top eight finishers in the boys race and the top five finishers in the girls race were all from Sugar. Senior Kooper Williams and junior Sarenady Price claimed individual titles with respective times of 16:25.9 and 20:56.6, respectively. Wednesday’s sweeps also gave Sugar-Salem district titles in every fall sport for 2018.
Head coach Brett Hill said this is the first time in his 26 years of coaching high school cross-country that he has had a program sweep a district meet with perfect scores. The closest he came was at Firth, when one season his boys team got a perfect score and his girls got 17.
“I was telling Kooper (Williams) that when we were standing up there (during awards),” Hill said Wednesday by phone. “It’s a new thing for me. It’s impressive when you have that kinda depth, for sure.”
Hill said his runners ‘declined’ a little in recent weeks due to fatigue from getting up at 6:30 a.m. to run before working 12 to 15 hour days during spud harvest, but they are recovering and feeling confident about next week’s state meet. The Diggers swept 3A state team titles last year and have won three consecutive team titles on the boys side.
“We’re feeling pretty confident about our chances, especially after our Bob Firman performances,” Hill said. “We performed so well there against some of our biggest competitors.”
The top two teams and top seven individual boys and top seven individual girls from Wednesday’s meet automatically advance to the 3A cross-country state championships scheduled for Oct. 27 in Lewiston.
SALMON SWEEPS 2A DISTRICT 6 TEAM TITLES FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR: At Salmon, the Salmon High School cross-country teams completed a sweep of the team titles at the 2A District 6 championship meet for the second year in a row.
Salmon claimed the boys title with a score of 24 and the girls won with a score of 41. Salmon junior Andy Gebhardt won the boys race in 18:02.05--his third individual district title in as many seasons--and West Jefferson sophomore Elizabeth Spencer won the girls race in 21:52.49.
The top three teams as well as the top 11 female individuals and top 12 male individuals from Wednesday's meet automatically advance to the 2A cross-country state championships scheduled for Oct. 27 in Lewiston.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Bonneville, the Bees advanced to tonight’s 4A District 6 championship after sweeping the Knights 25-8, 25-12, 25-15 on their home court.
Makayla Sorensen finished with 13 kills, six digs and three blocks for Bonneville. Paige Dixon added seven kills, three blocks and three aces, Mariah Jardine had five kills and four blocks and Alexis McMurtrey led the team with 30 assists.
Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said the last time her team played Hillcrest, the Bees “probably played at their worst” this season. Wednesday, they wanted to redeem themselves.
“They came out really focused and looking to redeem themselves. Hillcrest played it tough in the third set,” McMurtrey said.
“They play at such a faster pace then any other other team in the area, that you have to have an adjustment period,” Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said. “They’re a talented team. We’ve got to adjust to that level of play.”
Wade said — pending another Hillcrest-Bonneville matchup — her team will have to move faster in transition from defense to offense, and “not be afraid to swing faster at the ball.”
Jaycee Weathermon finished the match with eight kills and nine digs for the Knights while Daidree Jarvis had 19 digs.
Bonneville plays for the district title at 6 p.m. tonight against the winner of the 4 p.m. Shelley-Hillcrest match.
On the other side of the bracket Wednesday, Shelley ran the table by beating Idaho Falls 3-1 and Skyline 3-1. Skyline beat Blackfoot 3-2 before losing to Shelley. No further details on those matches were available by press time.