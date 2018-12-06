At Sugar City, the Ririe High School boys basketball team got 25 points from point guard Larz Sutton in a 61-51 win over Sugar-Salem.
Michael Ure added 18 points for Ririe, which trailed just once during the first half of Wednesday’s matchup that pitted two of the best 3A and 2A programs against one another.
Sugar-Salem got in foul trouble early, playing in the double-bonus almost the entire first half.
Ririe would then hold in the second half, outscoring Sugar-Salem 26-21 in the final two quarters.
Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said his team is still adapting to their roles and playing together after missing early-season practice due to the Diggers’ football championship late into November.
“We’ll make adjustments,” Freeman said. “It wasn’t a terrible game for us. We missed a lot of bunnies. They outplayed us and outperformed us, though … it was a good measuring stick for us.”
Hadley Miller scored 15 points for Sugar-Salem (3-1), which plays Friday at Logan (Utah). Ririe (4-0) plays Friday at West Side.
RIRIE 61, SUGAR-SALEM 51
Ririe 18 17 15 11 — 61
Sugar-Salem 15 15 10 11 — 51
RIRIE (61) — Larz Sutton 25, Stockton Johnson 8, Johnathan Scott 7, Arik Zeller 3, Michael Ure 18. FG: 21-40. FT: 14-20. 3-pointers: 5 (Sutton, Johnson 2, Scott, Zeller). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (51) — Drew Clark 5, Tanner Harris 2, Curtis Drake 5, Gerohm Rihari 2, Hadley Miller 15, Riley Bean 8, Pasen Michaelson 8, Kyler Handy 6. FG: 20-52. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 6 (Clark, Miller 3, Michaelson 2). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: none.
TETON 58, WEST JEFFERSON 39: At Terreton, a 20-point third quarter turned the tide for Teton after a close first half en route to a nonconference win over West Jefferson.
Teton, which led 25-22 at halftime, got double-figure scoring from three players in the win.
“I thought we played our best half of the year in the first half, for sure,” West Jefferson coach Dave Hadley said. “The third quarter, it’s kinda been the story of our first three games. We just have to learn through those times a little bit better. I think we can get there certainly.”
Luke Thompson had 19 poitns, Fletcher Wartig had 12 points and Carson Reiley had 10 for Teton (2-0), which plays Friday at North Fremont.
Braeden Larsen had 12 points and Jaden Burtenshaw added 10 for West Jefferson (0-3), which plays Friday at Challis.
TETON 58, WEST JEFFERSON 39
Teton 12 13 20 13 — 58
West Jefferson 10 12 9 8 — 39
TETON (58) — Hyrum Heuseveldt 3, Fletcher Wartig 12, Harrison 9, Luke Thompson 19, Trevor W. 3, Satchel Heinen 2, Carson Reiley 10. FG: 22. FT: 11-15. 3-pointers: 3 (Reiley 2, Wartig 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Hess.
WEST JEFFERSON (39) — Dillon Jacobs 5, Braeden Larsen 12, Dalton Robins 3, Trystan Sauer 4, Max Ricks 1, Jaden Burtenshaw 10, Branson Morton 4. FG: 13. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 5 (Burtenshaw 3, Jacobs 1, B. Larsen 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 72, SALMON 46: At Challis, the Vikings stayed perfect on the season all while getting every player playing time.
The Vikings, who outscored Salmon 41-23 in the second half, were led by Parker May's 12 points.
Hunter Tarkalson had nine for Salmon.
"It was a sluggish first half, but they came back out more ready after a little prep talk at halftime," Challis coach Jerrod Farr said. "Big third quarter and got all the players in the game."
Challis (3-0) hosts West Jefferson Friday. Salmon (1-2) plays at Taylor's Crossing one week from today.
CHALLIS 72, SALMON 46
Salmon 14 9 13 10 — 46
Challis 17 14 23 18 — 72
SALMON (46) — Gebhardt 6, Caywood 2, Burgess 8, Wood 4, Hobbs 13, Tarkalson 9, Bollen 4. FG: 14. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 6 (Burgess 2, Hobbs 2, Taklson 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (72) — Mitch Cotant 9, Garrett Millick 7, Parker May 12, William Ashley 6, Ross Sheppeard 11, Riley Shaw 8, Carson Ammar 4, Issac Schwenke 4, Rowdy Piva 6, Lane Strand 5. FG: 32. FT: 5-11. 3-pointers: (Piva 2, Strand). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
WATERSPRINGS 49, BUTTE COUNTY 40: At Arco, a fourth quarter outburst and a 20-point outing from Landon Bowman carried Watersprings past Butte County on the road.
Bowman shot 6-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line Wednesday night for the Warriors, who overcame a nine-point deficit to earn its second win of the year.
"The first half, they hit four threes but then 0-9 from beyond the arc," Watersprings coach Scott Moe said. "We went 6-7 in the second half. It was a great effort."
The Pirates fell flat in the second half, struggling to find more shot opportunities. Brady McAffee finished with 18 for Butte County.
"We battled pretty good in the first half, they just got us in that fourth quarter," Butte County coach Radley Gamett said. "It was quite the turn of events. We didn't get as many as shot attempts."
Watersprings (2-1) plays Friday at Grace Lutheran. Butte County (1-3) plays at the Lyman (Wyo.) tournament Friday and Saturday.
WATERSPRINGS 49 BUTTE COUNTY 40
Watersprings 10 12 11 16 — 49
Butte County 14 11 10 5 — 40
WATERSPRINGS (49) — Robert Canfield 8, Michael Buell 10, Landon Bowman 20, Matt Algrem 2, Parker Simmons 7, Hunter Rogers 2. FG: 20. FT: 1-4. 3-pointers: 8 (Bowman 6, Buell, Simmons). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Rogers.
BUTTE COUNTY (40) — Bridger Hansen 14, Brady McAffee 18, Keyan Cummins 5, Ty Twitchell 3, Sage Cummins 2. FG: 14. FT: 8-15. 3-pointers: 4 (Hansen 2, McAffe 2). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 69, CAREY 45: At Mackay, three Miners finished the evening with double-figure scoring in a nonconference win over Carey.
The Miners, who outscored the Panthers 23-3 in the first quarter, ended the night with 29 made field goals.
“They boys were pretty engaged and locked and loaded to start the game,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “Our defense is our offense.”
Kyle Peterson had 15 points, Kolton Holt had 14 and Caleb Green had 11 for Mackay (2-1), which plays tonight at Clark County.
MACKAY 69, CAREY 45
Carey 3 12 14 16 — 45
Mackay 23 16 18 12 — 69
CAREY (45) — C. Simpson 11, H. Smith 15, D. Park 4, B. Park 11, T. Squires 4. FG: 18. FT: 4-5. 3-pointers: 5 (Simpson 1, Smith 3, B. Park 1). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (69) — Kyle Peterson 15, Dallin Green 7, Wes Winters 2, Nolan Moorman 4, Sereck Peterson 6, Jakoda Whitworth 3, Caleb Green 11, Chase Green 7, Kolton Holt 14. FG: 29. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 5 (K. Peterson 1, Whitworth 1, Ca. Green 1, Ch. Green 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
RIGBY 65, THUNDER RIDGE 43: At Thunder Ridge, the Trojans scored early and often to earn a conference win over the Titans.
Rigby took a 33-21 lead by halftime, getting double-digit point totals from three players: Ruby Murdock (17), Tylie Jones (14) and Mateya Mobley (15).
"We started out good, but man, they got some shooters,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. “They do a good job. Troy has a good group, and when they’re on, they’re on. We’re gonna keep getting better and learn every game."
Lauren Davenport finished with 12 points for the Titans (2-4), who play Tuesday at Madison. Rigby (4-3) plays Friday at Madison.
RIGBY 65, THUNDER RIDGE 43
Thunder Ridge 11 10 14 8 — 43
Rigby 19 14 16 16 — 65
THUNDER RIDGE (43) — Seirra John 8, Brylee Furness 2, Lauren Davenport 12, Cameron Ottley 2, Avery Turnage 2, Halli Smith 7, Halle Kunz 7. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 7 (John 2, Davenport 3, Kunz 2). FT: 8-15. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Turnage.
RIGBY (65) — Ruby Murdock 17, Summer Dabell 4, Kenadee French 6, Tylie Jones 14, Emma Shippen 7, Raymond 2, Mateya Mobley 15. FG: 19. 3-pointers: 4 (Murdoch 2, DaBell, French). FT: 23-30. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE 41, SKYLINE 27: At Bonneville, Sadie Lott scored 16 points in Bonneville’s conference win over Skyline.
The Bees led 19-11 at halftime and extended it to 34-20 after three quarters.
“Sadie had a great night tonight,” Bonneville coach Amy Wood said. “She’s so strong defensively. Tonight she shot well, so she put a whole game together.”
Maunayia Harrigfeld added nine points for Bonneville (6-0), which plays Friday at District 93 rival Hillcrest.
Mattie Olson had nine points and Drew Chapman added six for Skyline (3-4), which plays Friday at Blackfoot.
BONNEVILLE 41, SKYLINE 27
Skyline 5 6 9 7—27
Bonneville 11 8 15 7—41
SKYLINE (27)—Drew Chapman 6, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzy Bialas 2, Analise Cheret 4, Macy Olson 2, Mattie Olson 9. FG: 8. FT: 9-18. 3-pointers: 2 (Chapman). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (41)—Sadie Lott 16, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Brooklyn Cunningham 7, Maunayia Harrigfeld 9, Sage Leishman 3, Sydnee Hunt 2, Mariah Jardine 2. FG: 16. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 1 (Cunningham). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Maunayia Harrigfeld
CENTURY 53, HILLCREST 34: At Hillcrest, Century handed Hillcrest its first loss of the season in a nonconference game.
Hillcrest head coach Alan Sargent said it was hard to draw fouls against the Diamondbacks, who led 28-16 at halftime.
“They’re so big and athletic, they pretty much shut us down,” Sargent said. “We have a hard time matching up with that team.”
Maycee Stenquist had nine points and Hallie Carslon added eight for Hillcrest (4-1), which hosts District 93 rival Bonneville on Friday.
CENTURY 53, HILLCREST 34
Century 13 15 15 10 — 53
Hillcrest 6 10 9 9 — 34
CENTURY (53) — Garde 2, Merrill 1, Olivia Holt 11, Adamson 7, Chinma Njoku 12, Christensen 6, Lexi Bull 14. FG: 18. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 5 (Holt 3, Adamson 1, Bull 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (34) — Maycee Stenquist 9, Braelyn MacFarland 3, Hallie Carlson 8, Ashlyn Sargent 6, Hallie Tueller 4, Macy Speirs 2, Jaycee Weathermon 2. FG: 15. FT: 2-8. 3-pointers: 4 (Stenquist 1, MacFarland 1, Carlson 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
POCATELLO 48, IDAHO FALLS 45: At Pocatello, the Indians defeated former conference opponent Idaho Falls after holding off an 18-point fourth quarter by the Tigers.
The Tigers trailed 31-13 at halftime before outscoring the Indians 32-17 in the second half.
“It was a back and forth game for the final four minutes,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest. “We were down 18 points at one point and we battled back. Credit to Pocatello. It was a good feeling to be in a good game like that.”
Kennady Goddard had 11 points while Emma Williams and Kennedy Burton each had seven points for Idaho Falls (0-7), which hosts Shelley on Friday.
POCATELLO 48, IDAHO FALLS 45
Idaho Falls 9 4 14 18 — 45
Pocatello 17 14 8 9 — 48
IDAHO FALLS (45) — Kennady Goddard 11, Emma Williams 7, Kennedy Burton 7, Olivia Hillam 6, Madalyn Burton 5, Cassidy Sanders 5, Kaitlin Moss 2, Caroline Keller 2. FG: 11-20. FT: 11-20. 3-pointers: 2-4 (K. Burton 1-2, C. Sanders 1-1, M. Burton 0-1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
POCATELLO (48) — Abigail Pearson 23, Maddie Wilkes 8, Aaliyah Murdoch 6, Sophia Wray 4, Shayleigh Davis 3, Adi Spillett 2, Megan Rowe 2. FG: 19-51. FT: 6-13. 3-pointers: 4-9 (Pearson 3-5, Wilkes 1-1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM 59, FIRTH 46: At Firth, Macie Knapp’s 23 points led four Diggers with double-digit scoring in a nonconference road win over Firth.
The Diggers led 33-29 at halftime before holding Firth to single-digit scoring in each of the final two quarters.
“Knapp, she really shot the ball well,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “She had nine points in the second quarter. I thought our kids played tough. It was a good intense game and a good experience for us.”
Macey Fillmore had 12 points and Madi Fillmore added 11 for Sugar-Salem (4-2), which plays Tuesday at Shelley.
Abby Schiess had 13 points and Hailey Gee added 10 for Firth (5-1), which plays Friday at Cole Valley Christian.
SUGAR-SALEM 59, FIRTH 46
Sugar-Salem 13 20 14 12 — 59
Firth 13 16 9 8 — 46
SUGAR-SALEM (59) — Michelle Luke 2, Macie Knapp 23, Madi Fillmore 11, Mardee Fillmore 4, Lindsey Larson 5, Macey Fillmore 12, Sydney Bradshaw 2. FG: 24. FT: 5-6. 3-pointers: 6 (Knapp 3, Larson 1, Macey Fillmore 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Bradshaw.
FIRTH (46) — Cassi Robbins 2, Hailey Gee 10, Kiley Mecham 2, Hailey Barker 4, Abby Schiess 13, Jaylyn McKinnon 7, Kylee Barker 8. FG: 14. FT: 15-18 3-pointers: 3 (K. Barker 2, H. Barker 1). Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE 51, LIMA (MONT) 19: At Leadore, the Mustangs dominated Lima thanks to 27 points from Danielle Grivin.
Girvin hit five 3-pointers, as Leadore outscored Lima 16-2 during the first quarter.
"(The win) went good for us," Leadore coach Richard Barany said. "Our defense went well and took the opportunities as they showed."
Paige Ramsey had 16 points for Leadore (2-3), which plays Saturday at Sho-Ban.
LEADORE 51, LIMA (MONT) 19
Lima 2 8 4 5 — 19
Leadore 16 4 19 12 — 51
LIMA (19) — Bravo 8, Mayer 8, Carston 2, Williamson 1. FG: 9-61. 3-pointers: none. FT: 1-2. Total fouls: nine. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (51) — Paige Ramsey 16, Danielle Girvin 27, Sydney Tomchak 8. FG: 20-54. 3-pointers: 6 (Ramsey, Girvin 5). FT: 5-11. Total fouls: 3. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY 58, WATERSPRINGS 10: At Arco, every player on Butte County’s roster scored in a win over former conference opponent Watersprings.
The Pirates got points from nine players in the game, which prompted a running clock.
“Tonight we did much better on rebounding,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “Kiya (McAffee) and Emily (Hansen) were big on the boards for me.”
Riley Winklemann and Joanna Hayes had four points each for Watersprings (0-4), which plays Friday at Grace Lutheran.
Belle Beard had 18 points and Hansen had 14 for Butte County (2-4), which plays at the Lyman (Wyo.) Tournament beginning Friday.
BUTTE COUNTY 58, WATERSPRINGS 10
Watersprings 2 4 2 2 — 10
Butte County 13 16 16 13 —58
WATERSPRINGS (10) — Riley Winkelmann 4, Joanna Hayes 4, Angie Gomez 2. FG: 4-23. FT: 2-2. 3-pointers: 0.Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (58) — Addy Vandeveer 4, Presley Ray 3, Kiya McAffee 7, Maddi Kniffen 2, Anna Knight 7, Belle Beard 18, McKenzie Gamett 1, Emily Hansen 14, Kelsey Isham 2. FG: 13-49. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 4-5 (McAffee 1, Beard 2, Ray 1). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.