Abby Hancock signing

Rigby’s Abby Hancock with her letter of intent.

 Courtesy photo

RIGBY- Running in a track event and being successful hopefully brings the opportunity to run at the collegiate level. Rigby’s Abby Hancock will get that opportunity after signing a letter of intent with Weber State on Wednesday evening.

Hancock said she had interest from Utah State, Idaho State, Boise State, Utah, and Utah Valley University. Hancock ultimately chose Weber State, a school that really connected with her.


