RIGBY- Running in a track event and being successful hopefully brings the opportunity to run at the collegiate level. Rigby’s Abby Hancock will get that opportunity after signing a letter of intent with Weber State on Wednesday evening.
Hancock said she had interest from Utah State, Idaho State, Boise State, Utah, and Utah Valley University. Hancock ultimately chose Weber State, a school that really connected with her.
“Weber stuck out to me because the coaches I clicked with them very well, and all the teammates seem very supportive,” Hancock said. “And all the facilities down there ... I was just looking forward to run track.”
During last track season, Hancock had great results at the state championship meet. She scored 36 points, which would have placed her third among 5A teams. She won the 100 (personal best 12.03), long jump (personal best, school record and District 6 all-time best 18-4.5), the 200 (personal best, District 6 all-time best and school record 24.85), and was part of a third-place 4x100 which ran a school record 49.27. She is one of two District 6 girls on record to break 25 seconds for the 200, and she won all but one meet last season in long jump, all but one meet in the 200 and all but two meets in the 100.
Hancock plans to major in either ultrasound tech or nursing, both in the medical field.
