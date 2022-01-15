REXBURG -- The South Fremont wrestling team preserved its undefeated tournament record Saturday, winning the Madison Invitational.
The Cougars scored 222 points to outscore Star Valley, Wyoming z9188.5) and Blackfoot (150.5).
“It was a tough tournament,” South Fremont head coach Jed Clark said. “We haven’t come to this in a while so it was good to see good teams like Star Valley and Blackfoot.”
The Cougars had five wrestler place first in the tournament: Boden Banta (98), Jaxton Packer (113), Tuffy Briggs (138), Kolby Clark (160) and Hunter “Pig” Hobbs (170).
Briggs’ win marked the first tournament win of the season for the junior who placed third in the Bonneville Duals. He wrestled Madison’s Noah Ingram in the 138 final, beating him 5-1.
Why was Briggs able to nab the win?
“All my coaches helping me grind in practice and grinding out there on the mat,” Briggs said. “(I) put all that effort in. All the years of wrestling since I was five.”
Perhaps the most anticipated match of the weekend never happened. Rigby’s Payton Brooks sat out the tournament with an illness after pinning the previously undefeated Hobbs in the High Country Conference Duals before the holiday break.
Many other wrestlers missed the tournament with illness.
“It’s going around,” Clark said. “There were quite a few teams who had kids out from sickness. And we had some kids who missed last week because of sickness.”
Blackfoot placed third in the tournament despite missing its highest-rated wrestler, Mack Mauger who traveled to the Rockwell Rumble in Utah this weekend where he won the 106 weight class.
Two Blackfoot wrestlers came away from the tournament victorious: Taye Trautner (145) and Eli Abercrombie (132).
Three other Blackfoot wrestlers reached the finals but lost in tight matches.
“We wrestled really well,” said Joe Abercrombie, a Blackfoot administrator who helps out with the wrestling team. “A couple of matches in the semifinals came down to the very last score at the last second. There was three of them that went the wrong direction for us. So we could have put three more into the finals.”
Eli Abercrombie won his finals match 9-6 over Sugar-Salem’s Tristan Brown. Abercrombie chose top in the final period down one point, then Brown escaped. As Brown shot, Abercrombie grabbed him and secured the two-point takedown with seconds left.
“I came in as the first seed,” Abercrombie said. “And the second seed (Brown) I had already beat in overtime a different time. So I expected to win this tournament, for sure.”
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls, 126) and Ryker Fullmer (Teton, 152) also took home first place in their weight classes.
Blackfoot, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, Madison, Rigby, Ririe, Shelley, South Fremont, Sugar-Salem, Teton and Thunder Ridge will all wrestle in the Tiger-Grizz tournament next week.
Tough teams from western Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming will join them.
“We’re going to try to win it,” Clark said. “Our goal is for each kid to get better. How many we bring next week. Every week we have some kids that are sick. I’m hoping we’re all healthy next week to be honest with you. And if they wrestle good the team score will take care of itself. We have as good of chance as anybody. We have a tough team. But we have to wrestle good.”