After fours years, Watersprings Athletic Director and boys basketball coach Scott Moe is leaving to head north to Billings Christian High School.
At Watersprings, Scott Moe split his time three ways. He was the athletic director, P.E. teacher and head boys basketball coach. When he starts at Billings Christian High School in Mont., he will take on the role of Dean of Student Affairs and Activities.
“In Billings I will be full-time administration,” Moe said.
Moe first arrived at Watersprings in late 2018. Watersprings School was his first career experience outside of Washington. Moe was born and raised in the Seattle area. He coached at several schools in Washington and raked in many state championships. He continued to see success in eastern Idaho. Before Moe was hired as both Athletic Director and Head Boys Basketball Coach, the Watersprings boys basketball program had only seen 13 total victories in its five years. After four years under Moe, the program has 69 wins.
For Moe, his time at Watersprings was so much more than the basketball program. When asked of his favorite memories from the last four years he mentioned revamping the school’s team room, weightlifting room and school bus.
He looked back on fond memories outside of his basketball program. In 2019, the Watersprings volleyball team took home its second 1A state championship title, the first under Moe’s administration. The volleyball team’s success was a highlight of his time at Watersprings, Moe mentioned.
Moe also started the Ultimate Warrior Award Program. The first of its kind at Watersprings, the award recognizes students that participate in three sports during the academic year. Moe searched and found ways to inspire students and encourage school spirit, whether that was through the award program or at pep rallies.
“I will always be a warrior. I bleed blue,” Moe said.
At the Post Register Sports Stars Awards, Moe was named 1A Coach of the Year for the third time in four years. The Watersprings boys basketball team was named 1A Team of the Year for the second year in a row. Finally, Jrew Plocher was named 1A Boys Athlete of the Year.
Plocher, a junior, played basketball for Moe for two years.
“I’ll definitely take the work ethic he taught me with me into my senior year,” Plocher said.
Daniel Canfield, Rocky Mountain Conference Player of the Year (2021-2022), played under Moe for three years.
Canfield, a junior, said, “One of my favorite moments was when we beat North Gem High School my sophomore year. We had never seen it happen before.”
“He emptied his tank and gave everything he had for this program,” Canfield said about Moe leaving.
Plocher and Canfield said they will take the themes of accountability, leadership and teamwork to whoever their next coach is.
Moe said, “It’s really hard to leave the kids that are here.”
Watersprings eighth-grader Korban Nelson was looking forward to having Moe as his high school basketball coach next year. He said he is sad to see Moe go because, “He makes it fun. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had. He made me better.”
Moe said about his time at the school, “I’ve loved Watersprings and southeastern Idaho. I’m so grateful for the opportunity that Mrs. Putnam and Mrs. King, our principals, gave me. My wife and I have had an absolute blast here. We’ve enjoyed the students, parents and faculty.”
Moe will start at Billings Christian High School on Aug. 1.