Shelley High School football coach Jake Monahan said he has resigned from his head coaching position Monday evening in a text to the Post Register, Idaho State Journal and Blackfoot Morning News.
“I made this decision personally and haven’t been pushed out in any way, shape or form,” Monahan said in a text to the three local outlets. “I have some concerns with the direction of Shelley Athletics, especially football, at this time... that’s as much as I want to say.
“I still have a passion for the game and am relieving myself before that changes,” Monahan added.
Monahan finishes 26-15 after four seasons with the Russets. In its first season in 4A under the new classification cycle, Shelley went 2-7 and finished last in the 4A High Country Conference.
The Russets’ struggles in 2018 stemmed mostly from depth issues and playing against schools with larger student enrollment.
Shelley’s enrollment was 650 students as of March of 2017, according to the 2018-2020 classification numbers taken by the Idaho High School Activities Association (IDHSAA). The enrollment number is the lowest in all of 4A, as Shelley competes against teams like Skyline (1,200), Idaho Falls (1,215), Blackfoot (1,102), Bonneville and Hillcrest (both programs moved down to 5A following the opening of Thunder Ridge) until 2020.
“This is the best conference in the state. No doubt,” Monahan said to the Post Register on Oct. 4.
Monahan said he will continue to teach at Shelley. Via text, he said he is in “no hurry to find another job.”
“Going to teach my butt off and continue to try and to be positive amongst my students and co-workers,” Monahan said.
“Loved this guy with all my heart. Was an honor playing for him. Hope wherever he goes does him good,” Shelley running back and linebacker Trey Smith said on Twitter Monday.