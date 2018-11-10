At Rexburg: An 11-5 overtime run was enough to propel the Skyline High School girls basketball team to 58-50 overtime win Saturday over Madison.
Skyline held a 33-29 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats outscored the Grizzlies 16-12 to force overtime.
“It was a really competitive game,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “It was back and forth all night. We tightened down in the fourth quarter defensively and took care of the boards which was big. In overtime we had a couple of huge steals to seal things.”
Annalise Cheret led Skyline with a game-high 21. Drew Chapman added 11.
Skyline (1-1) hosts Malad on Wednesday, while Madison (0-1) plays at Hillcrest the same night.
SKYLINE 58, MADISON 50 OT
Skyline 9 11 13 12 11 — 58
Madison 9 9 11 16 5 — 50
SKYLINE (58) — Drew Chapman 11, Sophia Anderson 4, Lizzy Bialas 9, Denise Jensen 3, Annalise Cheret 21, Mattie Olson 10. FG: 20. FT: 12-28. 3-pointers: 6 (Chapman 3, Jensen 1, Olson 2). Total fouls 13. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (50) — Hicks 4, Wasden 8, Jensen 3, Gordon 15, Dick 2, Parker 6, Parkinson 12. FG: 21. FT: 0-7. 3-pointers: 8. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Parker.
BONNEVILLE 49, THUNDER RIDGE 37: At Bonneville, the Thunder Ridge High School girls basketball team played close in a loss at Bonneville in the season opener.
The Bees led 23-16 at halftime, but the Titans played tough the second half to keep the game close.
“We had a lot of first game jitters,” Bees coach Amy Wood said. “But I’m proud of the girls they just plowed through. Quarter by quarter they just plowed through.”
Sadie Lott led the Bees with 15 points. Davenport led Thunder Ridge with 18, including five 3-pointers.
Bonneville (1-0) hosts district rival Shelley on Wednesday, while Thunder Ridge (0-1) has its home opener against Blackfoot the same night.
BONNEVILLE 49, THUNDER RIDGE 37
Thunder Ridge 6 10 9 12 — 37
Bonneville 9 16 9 15 — 49
THUNDER RIDGE (37) — John 6, Kunz 3, Furness 2, Davenport 18, Turnage 4, Smith 4. FG: 12. FT: 8-20. 3-pointers: 5 (Davenport 5).
BONNEVILLE (49) — Sadie Lott 15, Maely Harrigfeld 1, Brooklyn Cunningham 13, Maunayia Harrigfeld 10, Sage Leishman 2, Sydney Hunt 8. FG: 18. FT: 10-18. 3-pointers: 3 (Hunt 2, Cunningham 1).
CHALLIS 64, LEADORE 33: At Challis, the Vikings held Leadore to single digits in three of the four quarters on the way to 31-point season opening win.
“I was really excited, the girls are working really hard,” Vikings coach JoAnna Leaton said. “We jumped out quick, but we still have plenty to work on.”
Challis led 33-15 at the half and outscored Leadore 31-10 in the second half.
Jessie Farr led Challis with 14, Zoe D’Orazio added nine.
Paige Ramsey led Leadore with 20 points.
Challis (1-0) host Salmon on Wednesday, while Leadore (0-1) hosts Challis on Friday.
CHALLIS 64, LEADORE 33
Leadore 4 11 6 4 — 12
Challis 16 17 17 14 — 64
LEADORE (33) — Baily Herbst 4, Paige Ramsey 20, Danielle Gervin 9. FG: 13. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS (64) — Olivia Farr 4, Jessie Farr 14, Zoe D’Orazio 9, Halle Oerke 2, Syrena Zigler 3, Austyn Erickson 6, Hannah Corgan 4, Jazmine Rivera 8, Erin Anderson 6, Tessa Gregory 10. FG: 29. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 1 (Zigler). Total fouls 9. Fouled out: none.