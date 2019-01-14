Ty Jones remembers when girls just didn’t wrestle.
The Idaho High School Activities Association Executive director is now seeing more girls wrestling in the state than ever before. The number of girls out for wrestling this season is already up 25 percent from a year go.
“Hey, things change the more kids get involved,” Jones said. “I would never say never to any potential state tournaments now. I mean who would have thought 20 years ago swimming would be a state tournament, but it is now. This just goes to show that the possibilities are endless.”
The rapid growth has to do with the attention several coaches throughout the Treasure Valley have brought to it in recent years. Columbia coach Todd Cady created the Jaybird Memorial Tournament last February. The event was the first all-girls wrestling tournament sanctioned by the IHSAA.
It featured 45 wrestlers from 22 different teams and three states. Since then a plethora of other girls only tournaments have popped.
Capital High hosted Tough as Nails in December while the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational added girls divisions for the first time in its 20-year history last week. Rollie Lane had 85 girls alone compete.
Other events include the Idaho Hall of Fame Classic, the North Idaho Rumble, the Madison Invite, the Clearwater Classic and Potlatch’s Dick Griswold.
But it’s even gone beyond that as some programs even have their very own girls wrestling team. Kuna for instance has a seven girls.
It’s all resulted in Idaho going from 58 girl wrestlers in 2016 when multiple coaches brought up the proposal of a girls state tournament to 98 last year and 128 this season. So the idea doesn’t seem so far fetched now.
“I’ll admit early on in my career, it was something I was reluctant to get on board with,” Kuna coach Pat Owens said. “But seeing how positive of an impact it’s had at the collegiate level and at the Olympic level and how popular it’s become with the girls, you appreciate how much it’s really growing our sport. I mean really, why can’t girls do it too.”
There could be even more for a push for it with several states, including neighboring ones, holding their own separate state tournaments. Alaska, California, Hawaii, Tennessee, Texas and Washington all have them.
Georgia, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey and Oregon are all set to host their first ever state-sponsored tournaments this year.
So when could Idaho join the mix and what would it look like if it is approved.
While the IHSAA board didn’t set a number, Jones alluded to the magic one being around 250. However, it could be lowered. Washington for example had 208 when it put on its first girls state tourney 13 years ago. Washington’s numbers are now 1,071 and counting.
If the IHSAA were to approve a girls state tournament, Jones said it would most likely be run in conjunction with the boys. Girls have already competed at that tournament before.
So if the board does give the green light, the easiest and most logical solution would be to just add girls divisions to the existing tournament like Rollie Lane did this year.
As for a timeline, Jones’ best guess was 2-3 years. But again, it all comes down to the numbers.
Numbers he never expected to see not that long ago.
“It’s exactly what I had hoped to see,” Jones said. “Hopefully it continues to grow. Anytime you can get kids involved with activities it’s a great thing. I’m optimistic with the growth that I see a girls state tournament will happen sooner rather than later.”
ROLLIE LANE DIES
Rollie Lane died Friday at the age of 77.
The Hall of Fame wrestling coach spent 28 years coaching in Colorado, New Mexico and Idaho.
In Idaho, he won three state titles with Nampa High School in 1979, ‘80 and ‘88.
The annual Rollie Lane Tournament is named after him which he attended every year until last week. He always greeted every ever finalist with a handshake in the championship parade.