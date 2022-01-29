Butte County last won the 1A Division 1 girls state championship in 2017, the year before this year’s senior class entered high school. Five of the six seniors on the squad this year joined the team the following season, but only one of those players saw much time as a freshman—Kiya McAffee.
“Kiya played some varsity minutes that year,” Butte head coach Carla Hansen said. “And maybe a few of the others got moved up toward district but she got to play varsity probably her whole freshman career. She’s had that role of handling the ball or (of playing) our wing as a shooter. So she’s got to play varsity minutes from the get-go.”
Anna Knight, McKenzie Gamett, Emilee Hansen, Madi Kniffin joined the program as freshmen with McAffee.
“They had to come in and fill roles of varsity players as freshmen,” Hansen said. “You know with small schools how the population goes. Some classes have one or two, some have a lot. That was a good freshmen class coming in.”
“The senior girls have just been playing for a really long time together,” McAffee added. “We’ve been working extremely hard at practices and we just play really well as a team.”
That early time on the court has paid dividends. The Pirates completed a perfect regular season (19-0) Tuesday in Challis. Their season included 13 wins by 30 points or more.
The next step begins this week as district tournaments will determine berths to the state tournament.
“I think (our success) comes in large part (because of) my six seniors,” Hansen said. “They’ve matured into their roles and they’re just excelling at them.”
In addition to the undefeated record, McAffee has achieved an individual milestone. She passed 1,000 points on Jan. 7 in Murtaugh.
The 5-foot-8 McAffee has a knack for scoring from all over the court whether she’s playing at point guard or on the wing.
McAffee averages 14.2 points per game and dishes out 4.2 assists—both team highs.
“She’s my most versatile scorer because I use her as a point guard a lot of times,” Hansen said. “She shoots the three ball really well, she’s a good driver. She drives the ball in and shoots. And she’s really strong underneath. She gets a lot of our weakside rebounds and she’ll attack that way.”
McAffee spends hours shooting and working on her game. She also lifts weights with her father and won the shot put state championship last spring.
The senior combo-guard also brings less measurable talents to the table.
“Kiya brings good leadership,” Hansen said. “She brings tempo and momentum to the team. If she’s upbeat and the game’s going good everybody else just follows suit and she can just lift them. And she can carry a game if she has to.”
Butte County has talent to spare and they proved it Tuesday when they walloped Challis 67-31 when McAffee sat out after getting carsick on the ride over.
Syvannah Bird, the sixth senior, joined the team this summer after moving from Alaska. She comes in second in scoring and dishing with 13 points and 1.9 assists per game and might shoot better from beyond the arc than McAffee.
“She’s been an excellent addition to the team,” Hansen said. “She just fit right in from the get go.”
Knight leads the Pirates in the paint from her post position scoring a vital 10.3 points while gathering a team-high 6.2 rebounds.
Butte County will look to claim the 1AD1 District 5-6 title on Feb. 5 at Thunder Ridge High School. They’ll play the winner of the Feb. 3 game between Grace and Challis for a spot in the Feb. 9 district semifinal.