At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, two freshmen scored for the Bonneville High School girls soccer team Wednesday in a 5-1 win over Idaho Falls in a battle of conference unbeatens.
Reagan Flynn had four goals while Ali Ellsworth also scored for the Bees, who move to 5-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 versus 4A District 6 opponents to move into first place in 4A District 6. The loss was the first this season for Idaho Falls.
“I’m really proud of the way we showed up and executed our game plan tonight,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said in an email.
Kendra Billman scored off an assist from Katelyn Allen for Idaho Falls (4-1-0, 3-1-0 4A District 6), which plays Friday at Rigby. Bonneville hosts Twin Falls on Saturday.
MADISON 9, RIGBY 0: At Rigby, three players had multiple goals for the Bobcats in a shutout conference win over the Trojans.
Annalise Brunson had a first half hat trick, scoring unassisted and off assists from Kassia Gulley and Megan Morrin. Breckley Birch and Megan Morrin each had two goals, one in each half. Birch scored in the first half off a Jyrikka Busby assist and in the second off a Brunson assist while Morrin scored Madison’s first goal off a Hannah Bolingbroke assist and unassisted in the second half. Madison’s other goals came from a Julia Williams free kick and from Busby unassisted.
The game was delayed by an hour due to a thunderstorm which left several puddles on the field. Madison (6-2-0, 2-0-0 5A District 5-6) hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday. Rigby (3-3-1, 0-1-0) hosts Idaho Falls on Friday.
“We really struggled the first few minutes getting control of that,” Madison coach Jaymon Birch said. “Our defense did a good job of getting back to the basics, getting their bodies in front of the ball. I’m really proud of our back line tonight.”
HILLCREST 4, BLACKFOOT 1: At Hillcrest, the Knights defeated the Broncos to snap a four-game skid.
BreAnn Benson scored twice and had one assist, Hailey Cushing had one goal and one assist and Allie Chapple had a goal for Hillcrest, which led 2-1 at halftime. Blackfoot scored the first goal of the game, which was delayed an hour due to weather.
“The ball was skipping across the wet grass pretty fast,” Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis said. “We were able to come out and do the job that we needed to get done.”
Hillcrest (3-4-0, 2-2-0 4A District 6) plays rival Bonneville on Tuesday while Blackfoot (0-6-0, 0-4-0) plays Saturday at Thunder Ridge.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT AT HILLCREST POSTPONED, IDAHO FALLS AT BONNEVILLE CANCELED: Wednesday’s thunderstorm forced the Blackfoot at Hillcrest game to be postponed tentatively to Friday and the Idaho Falls at Bonneville game to be canceled. No new date has been shared for Idaho Falls-Bonneville.
Volleyball
FIRTH 3, SOUTH FREMONT 0: At St. Anthony, the Cougars in blue defeated the Cougars in red for the second time this season.
Kaydee Park had 24 assists, seven digs and two aces, Liberty Park had 15 digs, Hailey Gee had 13 digs and 10 kills and Kiley Mecham had eight kills for Firth (6-3), which won 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.
“We like playing them like we do Sugar because they make us better,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “They have a great setter and some really good hitters.”
Firth hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday while South Fremont hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Arco, the Pirates defeated North Fremont for a nonconference win.
Kiya McAffee had five kills, Shayleen Jackson had five kills and three blocks and Belle Beard had 13 assists for Butte County, which won 25-10, 25-20, 25-20.
“We had just determination to focus and play well for three sets,” Butte County coach Gretchen Simpson said.
Butte County plays tonight at Ririe while North Fremont hosts Aberdeen tonight.
MADISON 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Pocatello, the Bobcats swept the Rams 25-17, 25-8, 25-19 for a conference win. No further details were available by deadline.
Madison hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday.