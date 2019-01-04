At Logan, Utah, Idaho 5A boys basketball No. 1 Madison was handed its first loss of the season Thursday night, 66-57 to Skyview, Utah, in a game played on the campus of Utah State.
Madison led 12-10 after one quarter, but the trio of Mason Falslev, Sam Phipps and Bracken Schumann combined for 53 of Skyview's 66 points.
"They kicked our butts on the boards," Madison coach Travis Schwab said. "They had 10 offensive rebounds and it led to 12 second chance points."
Spencer Hathaway led Madison with 18 points. Jaden Schwab and Kyle Jackson each added 11.
"We weren't locked in 100 percent like we needed to be," Schwab said. "We don't have any time for feel sorry for ourselves. We play a really good Idaho Falls team on Friday."
Madison (10-1) hosts Idaho Falls tonight.
SKYVIEW (UT) 66, MADISON 57
Madison 12 12 13 20 -- 57
Skyview 10 18 15 23 -- 66
MADISON (57) -- Jordan Porter 2, Carson Downey 1, Jaden Schwab 11, Mason McWhorter 8, Kyle Jackson 11, Dawson Wills 4, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 18. FG: 23. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers 4 (Schwab 3, Hathaway). Total fouls: 18. Fouled Out: none.
SKYVIEW (66) -- Bergeson 7, Smith 3, Falslev 24, Horman 3, Schumann 11, Phipps 18. FG: 22. FT: 18-25. 3-pointers: 4 (Bergeson, Smith, Falslev, Horman). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
MADISON 40, IDAHO FALLS 22: At Rexburg, Madison held Idaho Falls to just six first half points in a nonconference victory.
The Bobcats jumped out to a 12-0 lead after one quarter and led 19-6 at halftime.
McKell Parkinson led the Bobcats with nine points, while Kennedy Burton led Idaho Falls with eight.
Madison (4-9, 1-2 5A District 5-6) hosts Blackfoot on Saturday, while Idaho Falls (1-13, 1-4 4A District 6) hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday.
MADISON 40, IDAHO FALLS 22
Idaho Falls 0 6 7 9 -- 22
Madison 12 7 10 11 -- 40
IDAHO FALLS (22) -- Kennedy Burton 8, Madalyn Burton 4, Cassidy Sanders 3, Morgan Tucker 3, Kennady Goddard 2, Olivia Hillam 1, Kaitlin Moss 1. FG: 7. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 1 (Sanders). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (40) -- McKell Parkinson 9, Sidney Parker 8, Savanah Dick 6, Rachel Hicks 5, Kayeli Wasden 4, Jordyn Day 4, Madison Jensen 2, Macie Gordon 2. FG: 18. FT: 0-0. 3-pointers: 4(Parkinson 3, Hicks). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 53, RIGBY 38: At Blackfoot, Olivia Arave and Hadley Humpherys combined for 31 of Blackfoot's 53 points in a nonconference win over Rigby.
The Broncos held a 10-point halftime lead and outscored the Trojans 26-18 in the second half.
Tylie Jones led Rigby with 16 points. Arave led Blackfoot with 16 and Humpherys added 15.
Blackfoot (11-2) plays Saturday at Madison. Rigby (11-5) hosts Syline the same day.
BLACKFOOT 53, RIGBY 38
Rigby 7 12 11 8 - 38
Blackfoot 15 12 14 12 - 53
RIGBY (38) – Ruby Murdock 7, Kenadee French 3, Tylie Jones 16, Emma Shippen 2, Raymond 2, Anna Fullmer 5.
BLACKFOOT (53) – Allie Cannon 7, Tenleigh Smith 4, I. Arave 3, Olivia Arave 16, Cooper 6, Kristen Thomas 2, Hadley Humpherys 15.
BONNEVILLE 46, HIGHLAND 42: At Pocatello, Sadie Lott scored a game-high 17 points as Bonneville held off a late Highland run for a 46-42 victory.
Bonneville had a comfortable second half lead before the Rams used a 14-4 fourth quarter to pull the game close.
Mariah Jardine added 13 points for Bonneville (15-0), which plays Saturday at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 46, HIGHLAND 42
Bonneville 13 15 14 4 -- 46
Highland 9 11 8 14 -- 42
BONNEVILLE (46) -- Sadie Lott 17, Maely Harrigfeld 3, Maunayia Harrigfeld 8, Sage Leishman, Sydnee Hunt 1, Mariah Jardine 13.
HIGHLAND (42) -- Mallori Vandrey 10, Makenna Baker 11, Bailey Farrer 2, Meghan Calley 9, Lydia Maughan 6, Makenna Thayne 2.
FIRTH 44, WEST SIDE 31: At Firth, a 16-5 second quarter was the difference in the game as Firth defeated West Side 44-31 to start 2019.
The Cougars trailed after the opening quarter, but quickly established a groove and opened the game up.
"We started pretty sluggish," Firth coach Sharla Cook said. "But we regrouped well and that second quarter was the difference in the game for us."
Abby Schiess led Firth (9-4, 1-1 Nuclear Conference) with 14 points. Hailey Gee added 12.
Firth plays at West Jefferson on Saturday.
FIRTH 44, WEST SIDE 31
West Side 6 5 11 9--31
Firth 4 16 14 10--44
WEST SIDE (31) -- Jaycee Robinson 5, Josey Phillips 7, Ciena Fuller 3, Kenley Nance 9, Paige Fuller 6. FG: 12. FT: 2-4. 3-pointers 5(Nance 3, Phillips 2) Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none
FIRTH (44) -- Cassi Robbins 6, Hailey Gee 12, Kiley Mecham 3, Piper Sullivan 1, Kylee Barker 5, Abby Schiess 14, Jaylyn McKinnon 3. FG: 16. FT: 11-15. 3-pointer: 1 (Barker) Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 45, OAKLEY 36: At Challis, a hot shooting night propelled Challis to a win over Oakley.
The Vikings led by five after one quarter, that lead was still five at halftime.
"We did a lot of shooting over Christmas break and the girls brought that to the game tonight," Challis coach Kari Smith said. "The girls shot almost 50 percent from the field tonight. I will take that all season long."
Tessa Gregory led the Vikings (7-7) with 14 points.
These two teams meet in Oakley on Wednesday.
CHALLIS 45, OAKLEY 36
Oakley 5 12 12 6 -- 36
Challis 10 11 12 12 -- 45
OAKLEY (36) -- Kayzia Gillette 2, Lyzan Gillette 7, Liz Hardy 12, Khali Wells 6, Mallory Beck 8. FG: 9. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 4(L. Gillette 2, Beck 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Beck.
CHALLIS (45) -- Jessi Farr 10, Zoe D'Orazio 8, Jazmine Rivera 10, Erin Anderson 3, Tessa Gregory 14. FG: 17. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Anderson.
WEST JEFFERSON 40, NORTH FREMONT 24: At Ashton, the Panthers raced out to a 13-point lead and held North Fremont to single digit scoring in every quarter in a 40-24 Nuclear Conference victory.
"That first quarter set the tone tonight," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "You can't fall behind by as many as we did to a good team and win."
The Panthers led 21-10 at halftime.
Alexa Nedrow led the Huskies with 10 points. Jordi Holdaway led the Panthers with 14.
North Fremont (9-6, 1-2 Nuclear Conference) plays Saturday at Ririe while West Jefferson (12-3, 2-0) hosts Firth the same night.
WEST JEFFERSON 40, NORTH FREMONT 24
West Jefferson 14 7 13 6 -- 40
North Fremont 1 9 9 5 -- 24
WEST JEFFERSON (40) -- Shaylee Anhder 6, Johnson 4, Jordi Holdaway 14, Kynlee Newman 6, Makiah Rogers 4, Saige Moss 8, TaNeal Wright 2. FG: 20. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 1(Newman) Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (24) -- Ellie Miller 4, Graycee Litton 5, Alexa Nedrow 10, Dakotah Dexter 1, Hoffner 2, Kelby Dye 2. FG: 9. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers:2 (Litton Nedrow). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM 39, WATERSPRINGS 34: At Watersprings, for the first time in over a month, the Warriors had more than five healthy players available for a game.
That fact almost helped them to a win, but North Gem came out on top 39-34.
"We didn't shoot the ball well," Watersprings coach John Yadon said. "We had a good effort and did some good things, now we just need to continue to be healthy."
Joanna Hayes led the Warriors (3-7, 1-5 1A DII) with 14 points.
Watersprings plays Saturday at Leadore.
NORTH GEM 39, WATERSPRINGS 34
North Gem 7 11 10 11 -- 39
Watersprings 7 8 6 13 -- 34
NORTH GEM (39) -- D. Bargus 4, H. Davids 2, J. Devine 4, T. Freeman 6, K. Neese 3, M. Mabey 1, C. Corton 7, K. Freeman 6, C. Thompson 6. FG: 10. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 4 (K. Freeman 2, C. Thompson 2). Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: K. Neese.
WATERSPRINGS (34) -- Riley Winkleman 6, Jessica Merkle 2, Joanna Hayes 14, Angie Gomez 2, Gracie Carpenter 2, Abigail Yadon 8. FG: 12. FT: 10-26. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 13. Fouled none.
GRACE 48, BUTTE COUNTY 47, OT: At Arco, the Pirates let a 13-point fourth quarter lead slip away in a 48-47 overtime loss to conference foe Grace.
The Pirates trailed by three with five seconds left in the fourth quarter before a buzzer beating 3-pointer from Kiya McAffee sent the game into overtime.
"Kiya was huge for us tonight," Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. "She a hit a couple of huge threes, but in the end we really struggled handling the pressure they put on us."
Kelsey Isham had 14 points while McAffee finished with 13 for Butte County (4-9, 0-1 1A DII), which plays Tuesday at Salmon.
GRACE 48, BUTTE COUNTY 47, OT
Grace 5 6 10 21 6 -- 48
Butte County 10 12 10 10 5 --47
GRACE (48) -- Walker 2, Donaldson 11, Hill 11, Thornson 2, Rigby 2, Wemsley 5, Clegg 15. FG: 13. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 4(Donaldson 3, Wemsley 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (47) -- Pressly Ray 4, Kiya McAffee 13, Abby Kniffin 1, Belle Beard 8, Emily Hansen 7, Kelsey Isham 14. FG: 9. FT: 15-25. 3-pointers: 4(McAfee 3, Beard 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Isham.
SUGAR-SALEM 69, MARSH VALLEY 47: At Arimo, the Diggers overcame six first half 3-pointers from Marsh Valley and played strong fourth quarter defense to pull away for a win on the road.
Sugar-Salem led by six after one quarter , but were outscored over the middle two quarters before locking down on the perimeter shots of the Eagles in the fourth.
"Give them credit...they shot the lights out in the first half," Diggers coach Crystal Dayley said. "But we made some second half adjustments and really tightened things up and were able to pull away."
Macie Knapp had 16 points while Sydney Bradshaw added 14 for Sugar-Salem (12-2), which hosts Snake River tonight.
SUGAR-SALEM 69, MARSH VALLEY 47
Sugar-Salem 21 13 7 18 -- 69
Marsh 15 14 10 8 -- 47
SUGAR-SALEM (69) -- Macie Knapp 16. Madi Fillmore 10, Megan Pannell 6, Mardee Fillmore 5, Lindsey Larson 4, Macey Fillmore 4, Sydney Bradshaw 14. FG: 22. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Knapp). Total fouls 11. Fouled out: none
MARSH VALLEY (47) -- Vorallwer 8, Christensen 6, Stoor 6, Armstrong 7. Gunter 5, Smedley 8, Arayle 7. FG: 18, FT: 4-7. 3-pointers:7 (Vorwaller 2 Christensen 2, Armstrong, Gunter, Arayle). Total fouls 14. Fouled out: none
RIRIE 66, SALMON 22: At Salmon, Anna Boone made five 3-pointers as Ririe rolled to a Nuclear Conference win over Salmon.
"Everyone that played tonight scored," Bulldogs coach Damien Smith said. "It was a good effort from Salmon and good to get our younger players some playing time."
Sara Boone added 12 for Ririe (10-4, 2-0), which hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
Rachel Gebhardt, Faith Lafferty and Kayla Slavin had five each for Salmon (0-9, 0-3), which plays Saturday at South Fremont.
RIRIE 66, SALMON 22
Ririe 22 20 20 6 -- 66
Salmon 4 8 6 4 -- 22
RIRIE (66) -- Kenadee Coles 6, Paige Martinez 4, Eden Griffith 8, Sara Boone 12, Anna Boone 18, Dallas Sutton 7, Cassidy Parkinson 7, Halley Guthrie 2, Jordan Scott 2. FG: 28 Ft: 3-7. 3-pointers: 7 (Griffith 2, A. Boone 5). Total fouls: 17. Total fouls: none
SALMON (22) -- Rachel Gebhardt 5, Hailey Pilkerton 2, Mackay Williams 2, Taylor Matthews 2, Faith Lafferty 5, Kayla Slavin 5. FG: 8. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 1 (Gebhardt). Total fouls: 8 Fouled out: none.