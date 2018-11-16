Recently named North Fremont head basketball coach, Shannon Hill will lead a high school team from the bench for the first time this winter. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have coaching experience or familiarity with the communities that form North Fremont’s player base.
Hill has been coaching sports at North Fremont since 1997. He spent a year as a varsity assistant for the Huskies in 1998–99, coached the girl’s and boy’s junior high teams on three different occasions — 1998–2000, 2011–12, 2015–16 — and has helped coach North Fremont’s football team since 1998. This year he is the offensive coordinator for the Huskies team that plays in the state championship Friday.
“I’ve been coaching up there since 1997 in some sport or another,” Hill said. “Football, basketball, softball, baseball. I’ve been coaching for quite a while and enjoy being around the kids, and I love athletics.”
Hill works at Fall River Electric as the IT manager and has been at Fall River for 18 years. He is married to Erin Foster Hill, and they have five children including two who have graduated from North Fremont, Shane and Halle, Luke, who is on the football team this year and will likely play on the basketball team, and twin boys, Jacob and Jedidiah.
A hiring committee comprised of North Fremont Principal Drex Hathaway, athletic director Jodi Beard, a former Ricks College coach and a former coach at Skyline High School selected Hill this summer.
“Shannon is a born and raised, purple in his blood, Husky,” said North Fremont athletic director Jodi Beard on behalf of the hiring committee. “Shannon has a lot of experience in the coaching world. We believe that Shannon and his coaching staff will bring a lot of great basketball knowledge and fundamentals to North Fremont’s game.”
Hill inherits a team that went 13–14 last season and lost twice in the double-elimination 2A state tournament.
Some of Hill’s incoming staff helped coach the high school teams last year and some are new to the program, but they are all from the Ashton or Island Park areas. Coaches include Jared Hawkes, Kendall Grant, Tim Jenkins and K.C. Jones.
“I have a great staff that’s going to be supporting me,” Hill said, “a great staff. I don’t think anybody’s staff in southeast Idaho can match mine. I don’t think people knew there was this kind of basketball knowledge in Ashton.”
Hill said he wants to instill a team mentality with his players where they share the ball.
“I just don’t want our team to be about one or two people,” Hill said. “I want it to be about every boy that’s on the basketball team. Whoever’s on the floor at the time — that’s who our team is. They have to relish their role. Hopefully, they’ll learn their role and then relish that role and do their best to magnify that role when they’re on the floor.”