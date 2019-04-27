Hang around Bonneville’s Sade Williams, Idaho Falls’ Laurel Taylor and West Jefferson’s Jordi Holdaway long enough at a track meet and it becomes blatantly obvious that they are good friends.
They find each other in the infield upon checking in for their events--which happen to be almost identical--and sit together to change shoes in the grass. They high five each other after their races. And they joke. A lot.
This was particularly evident Saturday on the final day of the Tiger-Grizz Invitational, when a conversation between Taylor and Williams suddenly took a turn and one pursued the other. Next thing they knew, they were rolling around in the grass laughing.
“That’s normal,” said Holdaway, watching them and laughing.
The humor is a result of sports bringing them together in more ways than one, and Saturday was the latest ‘last’ the three seniors have shared this year. A week ago, they played in their final tournament together as teammates for Bonneville club volleyball.
On Saturday, they competed in their final Tiger-Grizz and went out with another shared experience by occupying each step of the podium for the varsity girls 200 finals. Taylor won in 26.36, Williams was second in 26.45 and Holdaway was third in 27.06.
Naturally, there were plenty of smiles to go around once they realized they claimed all three medals in their final event together at their final Tiger-Grizz.
“That made me so excited,” said Williams, who anchored Bonneville to a winning time of 1:45.93 earlier in the day in the varsity girls 4x200.
Since the start of club volleyball season in December to the start of outdoor track in March, the three have seen a lot of each other lately. Some weeks they would see each other four or five days between practices and weekend tournaments. Additionally, Bonneville’s move from 5A to 4A this year has put Taylor and Williams in much of the same track meets and nearly all the same events.
“It seems like we’re always racing each other,” said Taylor, who took second in the varsity girls 100 finals in 12.96 and also competed in the 4x400 and co-ed medley relays.
While they’ve always known each other to some degree due to competing in the same sports, the trio said this year has been particularly special. All their time together has brought them closer and more free to be themselves around each other.
“We’re all sharing these experiences and getting to make friends from other schools,” Williams said.
“We’re all such really good friends,” Taylor added.
While all three acknowledged how hard it was to believe Saturday was their final Tiger-Grizz, there was not much room to be somber. All three have district meets coming up with state meet spots on the line, and they are all continuing their athletic careers in some form after high school. Williams signed with Eastern Oregon volleyball in December, Holdaway signed with Boise State volleyball last week as a preferred walk on and Taylor is weighing options for college track.
“It’s sad that we’re having all these lasts, but we’re not done,” Holdaway said.