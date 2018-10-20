At Post Falls, a penalty kick by Omar Reyes in the 61st minute sent the Hillcrest High School boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Middleton in Friday’s semifinals of the 4A state tournament.
The Knights (16-1-3) will play District 3 champion Caldwell (18-0-2) in the 4A state championship game at 3 p.m. (Mountain Time) today at Coeur d’Alene High School. This is the first appearance in the state title game for Hillcrest boys soccer in program history.
“It kinda feels surreal,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. “I’m proud of the boys and I’m happy for them. They’ve worked so hard all season. We’re gonna go play the best soccer we can.”
Ellis said there were not many scoring opportunities in Thursday’s game, which he described as a physical, defensive battle.
“Both defenses were strong,” Ellis said. “It was very physical, a very evenly matched game. Our keeper Tyler Stauffer made a couple big saves. He’s been huge for us the last few games.”
Ellis said the Knights watched Caldwell in Friday’s other semifinal game, which took place immediately following Hillcrest’s. The Cougars enter Saturday’s title game undefeated.
“Caldwell’s really, really good,” Ellis said. “We’ve got to be really disciplined. It’s gonna take team effort, that’s for sure. If we play our game and play focused, I think we have a good chance of winning. I believe in our boys. They believe in themselves as well. Hopefully, we can bring home a state championship.”