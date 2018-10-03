A new 4A team has been voted the best in Idaho for this week’s media poll, released Tuesday evening.
Following a 13-12 loss to Hillcrest last Friday, Skyline (5-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in this week’s poll. The Grizzlies — who still earned one first-place vote — held the No. 1 spot since this year’s preseason poll.
Replacing the Grizzlies is a streaking-hot Middleton Vikings team that’s outscored opponents 291-81 en route to a 6-0 start.
Hillcrest (5-1) is ranked second in this week’s poll — its highest ranking this fall. The Knights have won four in a row and have changed to a more option-orientated offense following the loss of star running back Jordan Neuerburg due to injury.
Friday against Skyline, Oakley Hussey carried the ball 20 times. Kyle Austin carried the ball 31 times, as the Knights jumped two spots and are atop the 4A District 6 standings (3-0).
Elsewhere on the poll, much remains the same for District 6 teams.
Madison is tied for fourth in 5A following the Bobcats’ 48-14 win over Rigby. Sugar-Salem is locked in at the No. 2 spot. The Diggers (4-1), coming off a bye, host Teton on Friday.
North Fremont (5-0) is locked in at the No. 4 spot in 2A. The Huskies, also coming off a bye, host West Jefferson on Friday.
Challis (4-1) also comes off a bye and will play Glenns Ferry. The Vikings are ranked fourth in 1A D1.
The rest of this week’s media poll can be viewed below with local teams bolded.
All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 52 1
2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 5-0 47 2
3. Highland 5-1 31 3
4. Madison 5-1 19 t-4
5. Mountain View 4-2 15 t-4
Others receiving votes: Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Middleton (10) 6-0 54 2
2. Hillcrest 5-1 38 4
3. Skyline (1) 5-1 30 1
4. Bishop Kelly 5-1 26 3
5. Century 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: Minico 7.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (11) 6-0 55 1
2. Sugar-Salem 4-1 38 2
3. Fruitland 3-2 30 3
4. Gooding 5-1 26 4
5. Kimberly 5-1 15 5
Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Declo (10) 6-0 54 1
2. West Side 6-0 42 2
3. Grangeville (1) 6-0 32 3
4. North Fremont 5-0 26 4
5. St. Maries 5-1 10 5
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Valley (11) 5-0 55 1
2. Prairie 4-1 44 2
3. Oakley 5-1 32 3
4. Challis 4-1 20 4
5. Lapwai 4-1 14 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 5-0 55 1
2. Kendrick 6-0 44 2
3. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 33 3
4. Murtaugh 4-2 16 t-5
5. Deary 3-1 14 t-5
Others receiving votes: Dietrich 2, Salmon River 1.
VOTERS
Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune
Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register
Brandon Walton, Idaho Press
Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News
Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal
Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com