Rigby High vs Hillcrest
Hillcrest head football coach Kevin Meyer makes calls as Rigby High School takes on Hillcrest High on Friday, September 21.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

A new 4A team has been voted the best in Idaho for this week’s media poll, released Tuesday evening.

Following a 13-12 loss to Hillcrest last Friday, Skyline (5-1) fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in this week’s poll. The Grizzlies — who still earned one first-place vote — held the No. 1 spot since this year’s preseason poll.

Replacing the Grizzlies is a streaking-hot Middleton Vikings team that’s outscored opponents 291-81 en route to a 6-0 start.

Hillcrest (5-1) is ranked second in this week’s poll — its highest ranking this fall. The Knights have won four in a row and have changed to a more option-orientated offense following the loss of star running back Jordan Neuerburg due to injury.

Friday against Skyline, Oakley Hussey carried the ball 20 times. Kyle Austin carried the ball 31 times, as the Knights jumped two spots and are atop the 4A District 6 standings (3-0).

Elsewhere on the poll, much remains the same for District 6 teams.

Madison is tied for fourth in 5A following the Bobcats’ 48-14 win over Rigby. Sugar-Salem is locked in at the No. 2 spot. The Diggers (4-1), coming off a bye, host Teton on Friday.

North Fremont (5-0) is locked in at the No. 4 spot in 2A. The Huskies, also coming off a bye, host West Jefferson on Friday.

Challis (4-1) also comes off a bye and will play Glenns Ferry. The Vikings are ranked fourth in 1A D1.

The rest of this week’s media poll can be viewed below with local teams bolded.

All records as of Tuesday, Oct. 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (8) 6-0 52 1

2. Coeur d’Alene (3) 5-0 47 2

3. Highland 5-1 31 3

4. Madison 5-1 19 t-4

5. Mountain View 4-2 15 t-4

Others receiving votes: Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Middleton (10) 6-0 54 2

2. Hillcrest 5-1 38 4

3. Skyline (1) 5-1 30 1

4. Bishop Kelly 5-1 26 3

5. Century 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: Minico 7.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Homedale (11) 6-0 55 1

2. Sugar-Salem 4-1 38 2

3. Fruitland 3-2 30 3

4. Gooding 5-1 26 4

5. Kimberly 5-1 15 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (10) 6-0 54 1

2. West Side 6-0 42 2

3. Grangeville (1) 6-0 32 3

4. North Fremont 5-0 26 4

5. St. Maries 5-1 10 5

Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Valley (11) 5-0 55 1

2. Prairie 4-1 44 2

3. Oakley 5-1 32 3

4. Challis 4-1 20 4

5. Lapwai 4-1 14 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Carey (11) 5-0 55 1

2. Kendrick 6-0 44 2

3. Lighthouse Christian 5-1 33 3

4. Murtaugh 4-2 16 t-5

5. Deary 3-1 14 t-5

Others receiving votes: Dietrich 2, Salmon River 1.

VOTERS

Byron Edelman, Lewiston Tribune

Matt Harris, IdahoSports.com

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Fred Davis, Blackfoot Morning News

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Luke O’Roark, (Idaho Falls) Post Register

Brandon Walton, Idaho Press

Victor Flores, (Twin Falls) Times-News

Michael Guise, Idaho State Journal

Sven Alskog, IdahoSports.com

Luke O’Roark is a reporter for the Post Register. He can be reached at 208-542-6772. You can also follow him on Twitter: @LukeORoark

