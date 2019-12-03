Hillcrest High School’s Ben Nelson and Jaxon Keller have been soccer teammates since middle school.
Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest’s media center, the duo extended their careers together by two more years upon signing their letters of intent with Central Wyoming College men’s soccer program.
After signing and taking photos with their parents, the two stood and embraced. Every few minutes after that, the two were given congratulatory handshakes or pats on the back from teammates, classmates, friends, family members and administrators who attended. Both said they are glad to know where they are going and excited for the future.
“Me and Benny work really well together on and off the field,” Keller said. “We’re best friends. I think we’re excited to get there and show what we can do individually but also as a duo.”
“When I was little, I always wanted to play a college sport,” Nelson added. “I made it a goal to sign by December. It’s great to be signed.”
Although continuing their careers at the same college was not the original plan, the duo said it worked out because they received enough academic and athletic scholarships to cover a significant amount of their expenses.
The coaches learned about Keller through Nelson, and the two visited the school in Riverton two weeks ago.
“He was able to watch Jaxon and I play with the team,” Nelson said. “He also knew how good our grades were. The school was just a good fit.”
After an impressive four-year run at Hillcrest that included four consecutive trips to the state tournament (two in 5A, two in 4A) and three consecutive district titles (two in 5A, one in 4A), Keller and Nelson will join a relatively new program. This season was Central Wyoming’s first for men’s soccer, and Keller and Nelson are part of the first true recruiting class for the Rustlers. Nelson was recruited as a defender and Keller was recruited as a midfielder.
“They won one game this year,” Nelson said.
“We’re looking forward to building the program,” Keller added.