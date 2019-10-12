A year ago, the returning members of the Idaho Falls High School girls swim team were thinking about how close they had come to winning a state championship in November 2017.
Idaho Falls finished two points behind powerhouse Bishop Kelly in 2017 to end Idaho’s first season of sanctioned high school swimming second in 4A. That outcome stuck with the Tigers, who also took second on the boys side, going into the 2018 season which would feature the first state championships fully sponsored by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
On the second day of the 2018 4A state championships at the West Boise YMCA, the Tigers got redemption by a commanding margin, 181-160 over Bishop Kelly, to claim the girls state title. Thanks to the state championships being fully sponsored by the IHSAA, Idaho Falls received a banner and an Idaho shaped blue trophy like the ones that had been awarded to state champions of other sanctioned high school sports in Idaho for decades.
That moment of elation was preceded by a nervewracking wait.
“I just remember wanting so bad last year to beat Bishop Kelly,” said junior Alyvia Casperson, a member of Idaho Falls’ state champion 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams. “When we were waiting for them to announce the team scores, we huddled. They said third place and then when they said Bishop Kelly got second, our team just blew up. I just remember all that energy.”
“All that adrenaline,” added sophomore relay teammate Karlee Puetz, who took second behind older sister Kailee Puetz in last year’s 200-yard IM ‘A’ final and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle ‘A’ final. “It would be great to win state again.”
“I want to recreate that,” Casperson said.
A year later, the Tigers went from having 13 senior girls to four. Casperson, Karlee Puetz and Tayla Liddle said the biggest loss was Kailee Puetz, their 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teammate who now swims for New Mexico and was one of three seniors to swim at state last year. As returning medalists, the trio is now in the position of setting examples on a defending state championship team.
“I think their leadership will be key to the girls team,” Idaho Falls head coach Liz Grimes said. “I think the other girls look up to them. They’re leading this team really well.”
Grimes added that the Tigers, both boys and girls, have done well so far this season considering some swimmers have been missing from meets. Casperson, Liddle and Puetz haven’t competed together at the same meet since the beginning of the season due to commitments to club swimming and other activities. Casperson is taking a college class and Liddle, a junior, who comes from a family of triathletes, is competing in water polo and cross-country.
State champion in the 500-yard freestyle ‘A’ final and 200-yard freestyle ‘A’ final in addition to contributing to the two relay golds last year, Liddle was encouraged to join cross-country after competing in track the last two years.
“I like it,” Liddle said of being a dual fall sport athlete. “I’m just tired all the time. I do 16 workouts a week not including Sundays. I do at least two workouts every day. I swim in the morning, run in the afternoon or swim in the morning, run in the afternoon and swim again.”
Grimes and her returning girls state medalists said they are looking forward to seeing how the Tigers finish the season. To repeat as state champions, Grimes said doing well at districts will be important. Prior to state sanctioning, swimmers could qualify for state based on times rather than a certain position at districts and could choose what events to compete in at state. Since receiving state sanctioning, swimmers must now place so high at districts to qualify for state like cross-country and track.
“I think our potential is there,” Grimes said. “This year, it will be the numbers that we can get to state. If we can get those higher numbers that will represent I.F., that will help us. That’s the plan.”
The returning medalists emphasized that they want to make the most of their opportunities since Idaho Falls will be moving to 5A next year. They acknowledged that winning state this year would look different than last year when the Tigers were senior-laden, but they like their prospects.
“With missing Kailee, we won’t be as fast as last year but I still think we can get top two,” Casperson said.
“Nah. I think we have a good chance to win,” Liddle said seconds later, a grin spreading across her face.
The trio said they’ve heard more chatter at school about swimming since last year’s state title, noting that terms like ‘PR’ and ‘flip turn’ sometimes confuse their non-swimmer classmates. They commended the work ethic they’ve seen from their teammates, particularly those new to the team, and they’ve motivated after making history last year in Boise.
“It’s just gonna fuel our fire,” said Casperson, who started swimming competitively at age four. “We work hard. We have a trophy and our banner is in the gym. It’s such a cool thing to see that and say, ‘I’m a state champion. I did that.’”
“It was a great experience,” Liddle added. “It helped us build our confidence.”
Grimes said she is grateful to have shared in that milestone state title and to coach a Tigers program full of enthusiastic, dedicated swimmers.
“I’m proud of all of them,” Grimes said. “I think they work so hard to get what they deserve. To dedicate the work and time they do, I’m really proud to work with these athletes.”