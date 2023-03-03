spud kings logo

GREELEY, CO- The Spud Kings went on the road to win game one of the playoffs 4-1 over the Northern Colorado Eagles. Georoge Goodwin and Kaito Okubo scored the first two goals for the Spud Kings.

Liam Flilip and Johnny Thrasher scored the other goals for the Spud Kings, Both of these goals came at the third period. Collin Rowbotham saved 51 shots for the Spud Kings.


