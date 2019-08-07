At Lewiston, Randon Hostert threw a no-hitter for the Idaho Falls Bandits in a 10-0, six inning win over the Casper Oilers to begin the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament.
Hostert allowed no runs on no hits while striking out 10 and walking none in six innings of work. He also had a double and three RBIs for Idaho Falls.
The Bandits (52-5-1) play Medford, Ore., today at 5 p.m. Mountain Time.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, CASPER OILERS 0 (6 INNINGS)
Casper 000 000 — 0 0 0
I.F. 102 313 — 10 6 1
CASPER — Pitchers: Kirk 2.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; McPhee 3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: none.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Randon Hostert 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-2. 2B: Hostert, Webster. 3B: Tavyn Lords. RBI: Alex Cortez, Andrew Gregersen 2, Hostert 3, Lords 2, Webster 2. SB: Caden Christensen, Tanner Webb, Webster 2.