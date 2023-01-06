spud kings logo 2

The Spud Kings had one of their most impressive offensive outings of the year on Friday, downing the Provo Predators 8-3 at Mountain America Center.

Justin Davis, Shawn LeComte and Jackson Howell each scored in the first period for Idaho Falls, who extended the lead with three goals in the second.


