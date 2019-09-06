At Richfield, the Clark-Watersprings football team defeated Richfield 58-16 for its first win since the end of the 2017 season.
The Warcats, in their third season as a co-op between Clark County and Watersprings, went winless last season and entered Friday’s game having lost seven games in a row. They went up 40-0 at halftime.
“It’s been a long time coming, but there’s more to come,” Clark-Watersprings coach Chris Straum said. “We have a lot faster of a team this year. We had kids score touchdowns tonight that have scored touchdowns in their life. It was great to see the smiles on their faces as they got back to the sidelines.”
Straum added that quarterback Brayden Remer had a great game for Clark-Watersprings (1-1), which hosts Raft River on Friday.
SKY VIEW (UTAH) 45, MADISON 33: At Smithfield, Utah, Madison fell to Sky View in a high scoring battle of the Bobcats.
Sky View, which began the game with three unanswered touchdowns and held a 31-26 halftime lead, finished the game with 377 rushing yards to Madison’s 124 while Madison had the edge in passing yards (281 to 101) and receiving yards (281 to 101). Quarterback Cordero ran in three of Madison’s touchdowns and completed passes to Joseph Lundin and Dawson Wills for Madison’s other two scores.
Madison (1-1) plays at Pleasant Grove, another Utah opponent, on Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 40, SHELLEY 0: At Shelley, Sugar-Salem shut out former 3A District 6 foe Shelley in a game that began late and ended early.
The game, which did not start until after 8 p.m. when referees arrived, ended a little bit before 10 p.m. due to coaches agreeing to a running clock in the second half. McKay Schulthies had three touchdowns--two receiving and one kickoff return--while Braden Kirk caught a touchdown pass and Browning Bennion and Sam Parkinson each ran in for a score.
Sugar-Salem (2-0) plays Friday at Star Valley, Wyo., while Shelley (0-2) hosts 4A District 6 opponent Hillcrest the same night.
STAR VALLEY (WYO.) 28, BLACKFOOT 14: At Blackfoot, the Broncos fell to Star Valley (Wyo.) in a nonconference game.
The Broncos trailed 14-0 at halftime and 21-0 after three quarters. No further details were available by deadline.
Blackfoot (1-1) hosts 4A District 6 opponent Bonneville on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 22, CANYON RIDGE 6: At Bonneville, the Bees moved into the win column with a nonconference win over Canyon Ridge. No further details were available by deadline.
Bonneville (1-1) plays Friday at 4A District 6 opponent Blackfoot.
RIRIE 28, MALAD 12: At Malad, the Bulldogs moved to 2-0 on the season with a nonconference win over the Dragons.
Ririe led 7-6 at halftime. No further details were available by deadline.
Ririe hosts Soda Springs on Friday.
FIRTH 12, SODA SPRINGS 0: At Firth, the Cougars entered the win column with a shutout nonconference win over Soda Springs.
Scoring for the Cougars was Teague Shook (pass from Jace Erickson) and Sam Park (17-yard run). Park surpassed 50 yards receiving and rushing and also had an interception in the second half for Firth (1-1), which next plays Friday at Snake River.
— Fred Davis/Bingham County Chronicle
SOUTH FREMONT 63, WEST JEFFERSON 14: At Terreton, South Fremont defeated West Jefferson to pick up its first win of the season.
The Cougars led 28-0 at halftime. No further details were available by deadline.
South Fremont (1-1) hosts Bear Lake on Friday while West Jefferson (0-2) hosts Teton the same night.
SNAKE RIVER 7, WEST SIDE 6: At Moreland, Snake River held off West Side for a win at home.
The halftime score ended up being the final score in the nonconference contest. No further details were available by deadline.
Snake River (2-0) hosts Firth on Friday.
NORTH FREMONT 16, TETON 14: At Driggs, North Fremont edged Teton for a nonconference road win. No further details were available by deadline.
North Fremont (2-0) hosts Aberdeen on Friday while Teton (0-2) plays the same night at West Jefferson.
GRACE 56, CHALLIS 6: At Challis, the Vikings dropped a conference game to Grace to start the 2019 season. No further details were available by deadline.
Challis (0-1) hosts North Gem on Friday.